Olymel Hog Farm Fire
An Olymel hog barn in Saskatchewan burned down, killing more than 10,000 pigs.

The facility is located near Sturgis, about an hour north of Yorkton.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

john.lankers
john.lankers

I hope this is not part of the pattern.

Amy08
Amy08

Brought to you by WEF/Soros funded Antifa. Control the food, control the people.

