Minerals
Image courtesy of USGS on Unsplash

The Saskatchewan government has introduced a proposed amendment to increase the Saskatchewan Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (SMETC) from 10% to 30%, making the province among the most competitive in Canada for mining exploration incentives.

Jim Reiter SP

Energy and Resources Minister Jim Reiter proposed the amendment to The Mineral Resources Act, 1985, on Monday in the Legislature.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.