The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has finished auctioning off 35 liquor store permits, raising over $45 million.
The bids totalled $45,077,800 for the permits.
"We are pleased to see these auctions come to a successful conclusion," said SLGA Minister Lori Carr.
"The incredible amount of interest means that we will have additional revenue to put toward the high-quality public services we all enjoy.”
McDougall Auctions conducted the online auction on behalf of the SLGA.
The auctions began on February 6 and closed on February 24.
The permits went from $450,000 in Carlyle to $3,270,000 in La Rouge.
Next step for the prospective retailers is complete all the SLGA licencing requirements to hold the permit.
The winning bidders have 18 months to meet all the licence application requirements, including securing a physical store location, hiring staff, and making other preparations needed to open the retail stores.
The permit bid amounts must be fully paid before the store opens.
Twenty-seven government-owned liquor stores have closed, with the final seven closing by March 11.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
$3.27M for the la Ronge liquor license? Business must be good up there.
How much money comes from liquor store profits annually? If liquor stores had remaine government-owned, I'm thinking $45 Million ANNUALY into government coffers.
What was the point of privatizing liquor stores?
When Alberta privatized the Alberta Liquor Control Board, didn't the successful bidders have the option of taking on the storefront property? It was so long ago I can't remember. Nowadays, to meet insurance and environmental regulations you could easily spend $500,000 and still not have a single bottle of beer inside. Bootlegging is about to get more profitable in Saskatchewan. Unless you are a friend of Justin Trudeau and get a grant to upgrade your coolers...
They're just trying to compete with a local. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADBjCPZchV4
