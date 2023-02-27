Liquor Bottles on Shelf
Image courtesy of Andreas M on Unsplash

The Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has finished auctioning off 35 liquor store permits, raising over $45 million.

Lori Carr

The bids totalled $45,077,800 for the permits.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

$3.27M for the la Ronge liquor license? Business must be good up there.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

How much money comes from liquor store profits annually? If liquor stores had remaine government-owned, I'm thinking $45 Million ANNUALY into government coffers.

What was the point of privatizing liquor stores?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

When Alberta privatized the Alberta Liquor Control Board, didn't the successful bidders have the option of taking on the storefront property? It was so long ago I can't remember. Nowadays, to meet insurance and environmental regulations you could easily spend $500,000 and still not have a single bottle of beer inside. Bootlegging is about to get more profitable in Saskatchewan. Unless you are a friend of Justin Trudeau and get a grant to upgrade your coolers...

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

They're just trying to compete with a local. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADBjCPZchV4

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.