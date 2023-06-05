Scott Moe Red Tie Budget Day

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

 Christopher Oldcorn

Saskatchewan is welcoming a delegation from Canada and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are representing the Canada-UAE Business Council (CUBC). They are visiting Saskatchewan this week to help both countries economies grow and attract more investment.

Dubai UAE

The delegates are important partners in investment and trade for both the UAE and Canada. Meetings are scheduled with Premier Scott Moe, cabinet members, and local businesses. They will focus on forming partnerships, promoting sustainability, advancing energy innovation, fostering agricultural innovation, and ensuring food security.

(1) comment

PersonOne
PersonOne

So, it ties in with Climate Change? What is the real goals here. We get reporting that it is happening, but we often do not know what is really happening.

Ever get the feeling that the climate change initiative is not going away, it is just getting a new face? A new angle that they feel will keep the population calm?

