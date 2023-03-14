OPEC

Saudi Aramco posted record earnings in 2023.

 By Deirdre Mitchell-MacLean

It was an oil company annual earnings call like any other, replete with pledges to reduce emissions, commitments to diversity, ESG and sustainable development. Except this was no ordinary oil company, because Saudi Aramco is no ordinary company — oil or otherwise.

The world’s largest state owned entity, and second largest company by market capitalization after Apple, surprised no one this Sunday — the first day of its workweek — in announcing $161 billion in profits, vastly exceeding its peer group. As the linchpin of the OPEC cartel, Aramco really doesn’t have a peer group. It’s pretty much in a class by itself, far exceeding any average ExxonMobil or Chevron.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

Left Coast
Left Coast

Both Canada's low intellect Crime Minister & the USAs Senile President China Joe Biden, have done EVERYTHING Possible to crush their Oil Industries, turning global supply & price control over to OPEC & the Saudis. This has also made Russia very rich as Billions flowed into Moscow because of new alliances.

But the worst may be yet to come . . . China, Russia, Iran & others in their alliance are working to debase the US $$ as Global Exchange Currency . . . that could be a disaster for the West.

