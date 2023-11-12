Business

Saudi energy minister blames speculators for ‘ploy’ on oil prices

Premier Danielle Smith and Saudi oil minister Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.
Premier Danielle Smith and Saudi oil minister Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.Government of Alberta
Loading content, please wait...
Oil Prices
Barclays
Opec
Saudia Arabia

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news