The Senate passed an online streaming bill that was a major priority for the Trudeau government on Thursday afternoon.
This was the last step before the bill became law and it had been the subject of intense debate and scrutiny in Parliament for almost a year and a half.
After the Senate's final vote, it was sent to Governor General Mary Simon to give royal assent to the bill.
This bill will update Canada's broadcasting laws for streaming platforms like Netflix and YouTube.
Since it was introduced in November 2021, the bill has sparked heated debates in Parliament and faced strong opposition from the Conservatives.
The bill's previous version did not make it through Parliament before the last election and died on the House floor.
“Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief it’s passed,” said Sen. Tony Dean.
On Thursday, the Conservative leader in the Senate Don Plett told the Globe and Mail that if his party replaces the Liberals in the next election, they would repeal the online streaming act.
“Conservatives have fought against this deeply flawed bill as far and wide as possible on behalf of the many Canadians greatly concerned with this terrible piece of legislation,” said Plett.
C-11 was subject to one of the most comprehensive examinations of a bill in Senate history, with almost 140 witnesses giving testimony in 31 public meetings before a Senate committee. It was also scrutinized extensively in the House of Commons.
“I am proud of the Senate’s meaningful contributions to this key piece of legislation,” said Sen. Marc Gold, the government representative in the Senate.
“Bill C-11 will finally usher in a new broadcasting regime fit for the 21st century and support the vitality of Canada’s cultural sector.”
However, some critics of the bill cautioned that the wording of the legislation was ambiguous and could result in the regulation of individuals who upload amateur videos on platforms like YouTube.
They won't win. For every platform they censor and ban, 10 more will spout anew. You simply cannot stifle truth, freedom, and the human spirit. The more the demonic left try it, the more people that wake up and push back. We will go back to passing around home-made "newspapers" from person to person if we have to.
So take this as what it is: a sign of weakness and desperation from these tyrants, a faint hope that they can bully and censor us into their tyranny. It won't work.
Farewell freedom of speech and alternate opinions, hello one dimensional NDP / Liberal woke messaging and one sided viewpoints.
Thanks for protecting our rights Senate.
The sheep have bleated.
