Netflix logo on TV

 Courtesy Freestocks on Unsplash

The Senate passed an online streaming bill that was a major priority for the Trudeau government on Thursday afternoon.

Streaming TV

This was the last step before the bill became law and it had been the subject of intense debate and scrutiny in Parliament for almost a year and a half.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(4) comments

Tiberius
Tiberius

They won't win. For every platform they censor and ban, 10 more will spout anew. You simply cannot stifle truth, freedom, and the human spirit. The more the demonic left try it, the more people that wake up and push back. We will go back to passing around home-made "newspapers" from person to person if we have to.

So take this as what it is: a sign of weakness and desperation from these tyrants, a faint hope that they can bully and censor us into their tyranny. It won't work.

guest356
guest356

Farewell freedom of speech and alternate opinions, hello one dimensional NDP / Liberal woke messaging and one sided viewpoints.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Thanks for protecting our rights Senate.

guest399
guest399

The sheep have bleated.

