Senator pushes to give federal vote to 16-year-olds

A Manitoba senator is calling for teenagers as young as 16 to have the right to cast a ballot in federal elections. Blacklock's Reporter says Sen. Marilou McPhedran argued in the Upper House that high school students have the cognitive ability to make sound, independent decisions and should no longer be barred from voting.“It is scientific fact that the neuro-cognitive development required to make reasoned decisions is as fully developed in a person of 16 years as in a person over 18,” McPhedran told colleagues. Her Bill S-222 would amend the Canada Elections Act to lower the voting age for the first time since 1970, when Parliament reduced it from 21 to 18.McPhedran said extending the vote would boost turnout by letting young people cast ballots while still in school and surrounded by family support. .She also pointed to other rights already available to 16-year olds, such as driving, working, military service, and medical or sexual consent. Similar bills failed in 2021 and 2022.Saskatchewan Sen. Denise Batters questioned the move, noting that teenagers face restrictions on driving, cannot buy alcohol or cannabis, and cannot sign contracts. “Given all of those limitations, isn’t it proper that we should be waiting until age 18?” she asked. McPhedran replied that “cold cognition,” or the ability to reason analytically, was the key measure of voting readiness..Other senators raised concerns as well. Ontario’s Rebecca Patterson said voting is not just about brain power but about accountability for shaping government decisions. Deputy Opposition Leader Yonah Martin of B.C. argued the Senate was the wrong place to advance legislation that would reshape elections.Polls suggest the public is not on side. A 2021 Elections Canada survey found 72% of respondents opposed lowering the voting age, with most saying civic education should be left to schools and parents rather than federal agencies..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.