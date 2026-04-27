Business

Shell buys Canadian energy company ARC Resources for $22 billion

Shell looks to grow its footprint in Canadian energy sector with acquisition of oil and gas company ARC Resources
Retail station canopy with Shell logo
Retail station canopy with Shell logoCourtesy Shell Canada
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Oil And Gas
Shell
Arc Resources
Canadian Oil And Gas
Oil And Gas Development
Canadian Energy
Montney formation
Canadian energy production

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