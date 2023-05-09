EV charger

Sales of electric vehicles in Germany fell off the proverbial cliff once the government there cut buyers’ incentives at the start of the year, according to statistics from its federal transport agency and leading industry associations.

Global EV sales growth

Registrations for new battery electric vehicles — hence, a measure of actual sales — plummeted more than 83% to 18,000 units from more than 104,000 in December 2023, according to the country’s Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), or motor vehicle registry. 

Canadian EV sales
Canada EV sales by region

Tags

