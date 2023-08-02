Jagmeet Singh
Courtesy of CBC

There is no evidence to suggest that retailers have profited from inflation, according to a statement by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Tuesday.

Bank of Canada

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh disagreed with the BoC's conclusion. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(11) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Mr. Singh . . . do you want to see what caused the Double Digit Inflation in Canada?

Just walk to the Bathroom and have a good look in the friggin Mirror . . . it was YOU!

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Like a dog chasing his tail, while propping up and extending the worst regime in Canadian history.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Just wont accept that he is wrong.

Robadam
Robadam

communism fan. Wants Kanada to become the failed CCP

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Why isn’t Singhadingaling focused on profiteering by the Liberal government he keeps propping up? Isn’t the Lib/NDP carbon tax a profiteering scheme? Take thousands from a family in carbon tax, give Back a few dollars, and the government keeps the rest, you know for “administration fees” isn’t that profiteering Singh a ding a ling? This is typical communist magic, drive up costs through exorbitant taxing, implement government policy to “help” struggling families, spending money the government doesn’t have, driving up inflation, implement a massive tax grab, you know to save the planet, again adding to the inflation crisis, then blame struggling business for all the problems, then the government gives more money they don’t have to people to help them cope even more, and the cycle repeats. This Lib/NDP regime is incompetent, and Singh a ding a ling is to blame.

guest1019
guest1019

Another member of Herr Trudeau's fascist regime. How utterly un-Canadian this abject clown is (and saying so is not "hate").

Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Yo Singh, Maybe the record profits are due to the closing of independent grocers resulting from the covid lockdowns you supported.

That was one great way to eliminate the competition.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

I dare any of the lamestream presstitutes to challenge him by asking whether he believes the carbon tax on carbon tax on carbon tax has caused a rise in prices at the stores... Or if the shutting down of ports may affect prices... Or if demanding truckers be vaccinated to cross the border caused a rise in prices... Or the blockades on the railroads in 2020... Or the wage and benefit demands of union workers?

Gawd, some days I want to challenge the fools on the other side of the microphone more than the politicians.

kmb
kmb

Agree. Plus the mandates forced everyone to shop at the big box stores so the volume of sales and therefore profit would increase. It's simple math. And Singh, like his boss Trudeau, does not have a clue about monetary policy and giving people money for doing nothing. Government never takes responsibility for the consequences of their own actions.

paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Alterego64
Alterego64

[thumbup][thumbup]

