Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
There is no evidence to suggest that retailers have profited from inflation, according to a statement by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Tuesday.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh disagreed with the BoC's conclusion.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Singh referred to data from another federal agency contradicting the findings.
“Our estimates suggest markup growth accounted for less than one-tenth of inflation in 2021,” said a BoC report.
“Furthermore, by 2022, when inflation reached its highest levels in recent years, growth in markups was near zero or negative.”
“Counter to what we would expect if firms were using their market power to raise prices, increases in the markups of Canadian firms do not coincide with the high inflation in 2021 and 2022,” said the report The Contribution of Firm Profits to the Recent Rise in Inflation.
“Rather, the data suggest the contribution of changes in markups to inflation was limited.”
“Markups did grow after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote the BoC.
“However, our results do not indicate this markup growth was inflationary. Most of the growth in markups occurred in 2020, a year characterized by low inflation.”
Bank figures were calculated by taking broad averages across various sectors.
On Tuesday, Singh pointed out that a review conducted by the Competition Bureau (CB) of grocery chains did reveal higher profit margins for these companies.
“We know this is a fact,” said Singh.
“I can’t imagine how families are coping with not only the cost of grocery prices going up but, on top of that, the price of everything going up. What makes it all so much worse is we have these corporate grocery stores that are posting record profits that are gouging Canadians.”
“Large corporate grocery stores have made record profits,” said Singh.
“Not just any old profits but record profits. They are making more money than they have ever made before.”
In a June 27 report, the CB stated that large grocers had increased their profit margins by “modest yet meaningful” amounts, which could be as much as $1 billion annually.
“Margins generally increased by one or two percentage points since 2017,” said the CB.
“Grocers make relatively little on each item but make their profits in volume. That means even small changes in margins can be meaningful.”
According to the CB report Grocery Competition, the combined profits for the three largest grocery chains — Loblaw Companies, Metro and Sobeys Incorporated — since 2019 increased from $2.4 billion to $3.6 billion.
“Based on the information we were provided by Canada’s grocery giants, we found Canadian grocers’ food gross margins have generally increased over the last five years by a modest yet meaningful amount,” said the report.
“This longer-term trend predates the supply chain disruptions faced during the pandemic and the current inflationary period.”
Mr. Singh . . . do you want to see what caused the Double Digit Inflation in Canada?
Just walk to the Bathroom and have a good look in the friggin Mirror . . . it was YOU!
Like a dog chasing his tail, while propping up and extending the worst regime in Canadian history.
Just wont accept that he is wrong.
communism fan. Wants Kanada to become the failed CCP
Why isn’t Singhadingaling focused on profiteering by the Liberal government he keeps propping up? Isn’t the Lib/NDP carbon tax a profiteering scheme? Take thousands from a family in carbon tax, give Back a few dollars, and the government keeps the rest, you know for “administration fees” isn’t that profiteering Singh a ding a ling? This is typical communist magic, drive up costs through exorbitant taxing, implement government policy to “help” struggling families, spending money the government doesn’t have, driving up inflation, implement a massive tax grab, you know to save the planet, again adding to the inflation crisis, then blame struggling business for all the problems, then the government gives more money they don’t have to people to help them cope even more, and the cycle repeats. This Lib/NDP regime is incompetent, and Singh a ding a ling is to blame.
Another member of Herr Trudeau's fascist regime. How utterly un-Canadian this abject clown is (and saying so is not "hate").
Yo Singh, Maybe the record profits are due to the closing of independent grocers resulting from the covid lockdowns you supported.
That was one great way to eliminate the competition.
I dare any of the lamestream presstitutes to challenge him by asking whether he believes the carbon tax on carbon tax on carbon tax has caused a rise in prices at the stores... Or if the shutting down of ports may affect prices... Or if demanding truckers be vaccinated to cross the border caused a rise in prices... Or the blockades on the railroads in 2020... Or the wage and benefit demands of union workers?
Gawd, some days I want to challenge the fools on the other side of the microphone more than the politicians.
Agree. Plus the mandates forced everyone to shop at the big box stores so the volume of sales and therefore profit would increase. It's simple math. And Singh, like his boss Trudeau, does not have a clue about monetary policy and giving people money for doing nothing. Government never takes responsibility for the consequences of their own actions.
[thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup]
