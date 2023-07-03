Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province “excels in responsible oil and gas production and sets high labour and human rights benchmarks.”
“Alberta will not sit idly by as Ottawa attempts to ‘Just-Transition’ our economy,” said Smith in a Sunday tweet.
“Your government will always stand up for Albertans and ensure we are treated with respect.”
Alberta excels in responsible oil and gas production and sets high labour and human rights benchmarks. Alberta will not sit idly by as Ottawa attempts to “Just-Transition” our economy. Your government will always stand up for Albertans and ensure we are treated with respect.… pic.twitter.com/Hpi6B5L4fc— Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) July 2, 2023
Smith was commenting on fossil fuel executives saying on June 23 that the transition to a green future will require more natural gas.
“Liquefied natural gas will play an even bigger role in the energy system of the future than it plays today,” said Shell CEO Wael Sawan.
“LNG can be easily transported to places where it is needed most.”
The Legalize Real Democracy Party said Smith must consider caring for the environment.
“I also hope that you will fight for making those producers clean up their orphan wells and not saddle that liability onto us taxpayers,” said the Legalize Real Democracy Party.
I also hope that you will fight for making those producers clean-up their orphan wells and not saddle that liability onto us taxpayers.— Legalize Real Democracy Party (@LRDPca) July 2, 2023
Former People’s Party of Canada candidate Stephen Makk (Simcoe-North, ON) praised Smith for opposing the just transition.
“There is no possible ‘just transition,’” said Makk.
There is no possible “just transition”.— Stephen Makk (@MakkStephen) July 2, 2023
The Liberals followed through on their threat to gut Alberta’s energy sector by introducing its sustainable jobs legislation on June 15.
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson appeared with Labour Minister Seamus O’Reagan, union representatives, and NDP MPs to announce plans to create a sustainable jobs council and a sustainable jobs secretariat under a five-year plan.
Wilkinson said Canada’s economic future “will need aligning.” Although he pledged to work with the provinces, there were no premiers in attendance.
Smith responded to the proposed just transition on June 15 by drawing a constitutional and economic line in the sand.
She implied she will use the Alberta Sovereignty Act to stop the just transition. She acknowledged the primary purpose of the just transition legislation appears to be the formation of an advisory council which will provide the natural resources minister with recommendations on how to support the Canadian workforce during a transition to a net-zero economy.
“As the development of Alberta’s natural resources and the regulation of our energy sector workforce are constitutional rights and the responsibility of Alberta, any recommendations provided by this new federal advisory council must align with Alberta’s Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan,” she said.
(8) comments
The real response to the Lieberals and there Just Transition legislation is the Just Separate vote. Alberta will never get any fair treatment from Ottawa or Eastern Canada. So let's skip the fight over Just Transition and Just Separate.
[thumbup]
When we do stand up, the legacy media vilifies us and our local leadership steps to the side and disowns us. Catch22.
I do admit to being at a bit of a quandary about the liberal/NDP just transition strategy. I wonder if this is the straw that breaks the camels back.
Alberta/Saskatchewan see this strategy as an existential treat. Ottawa sees this strategy as a key the west’s financial collapse which must occur to implement the WEF goal “you will own nothing”.
It’s going to be an interesting fall.
Oscar Mike
Thank you for your beautiful letter and I would like to talk t0 you privately. We have a big job ahead and I would like to expand on some of them. One would be regarding a steel industry.
M it’s difficult to have a functioning country without a steel manufacturing industry... given the new global order. If I’m following your line of thought you may benefit from watching Peter Zeihan a well spoken geopolitical lecturer... he has several videos on YouTube....
Time well spent...
Experience, current behaviour and past trends clearly demonstrate we cannot trust Ottawa or its institutions and officers. Firewalling Alberta is the only way we will be able to be on equal footing with Ottawa and the East. You go Premier Smith.
Two thumbs up with a mic drop.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.