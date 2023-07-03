Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith 

 Courtesy British Columbia Government/YouTube

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said the province “excels in responsible oil and gas production and sets high labour and human rights benchmarks.”

“Alberta will not sit idly by as Ottawa attempts to ‘Just-Transition’ our economy,” said Smith in a Sunday tweet.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

rianc
rianc

The real response to the Lieberals and there Just Transition legislation is the Just Separate vote. Alberta will never get any fair treatment from Ottawa or Eastern Canada. So let's skip the fight over Just Transition and Just Separate.

grandview.67
grandview.67

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

When we do stand up, the legacy media vilifies us and our local leadership steps to the side and disowns us. Catch22.

guest688
guest688

I do admit to being at a bit of a quandary about the liberal/NDP just transition strategy. I wonder if this is the straw that breaks the camels back.

Alberta/Saskatchewan see this strategy as an existential treat. Ottawa sees this strategy as a key the west’s financial collapse which must occur to implement the WEF goal “you will own nothing”.

It’s going to be an interesting fall.

Oscar Mike

mcumming
mcumming

Thank you for your beautiful letter and I would like to talk t0 you privately. We have a big job ahead and I would like to expand on some of them. One would be regarding a steel industry.

guest688
guest688

M it’s difficult to have a functioning country without a steel manufacturing industry... given the new global order. If I’m following your line of thought you may benefit from watching Peter Zeihan a well spoken geopolitical lecturer... he has several videos on YouTube....

Time well spent...

guest356
guest356

Experience, current behaviour and past trends clearly demonstrate we cannot trust Ottawa or its institutions and officers. Firewalling Alberta is the only way we will be able to be on equal footing with Ottawa and the East. You go Premier Smith.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

Two thumbs up with a mic drop.

