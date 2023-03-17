Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

 Courtesy Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said more immigrants coming to the province will make it a better place. 

“And while you may be new to our province, your willingness to take risks and your love of the freedom our province offers makes you as Albertan as anyone,” said Smith in a Friday speech at the Summit on Fairness for Newcomers in Calgary.

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

