Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said more immigrants coming to the province will make it a better place.
“And while you may be new to our province, your willingness to take risks and your love of the freedom our province offers makes you as Albertan as anyone,” said Smith in a Friday speech at the Summit on Fairness for Newcomers in Calgary.
Smith said new immigrants bring to Alberta “tremendous benefits to our province, critical skills, entrepreneurial vigour, a strong work ethic, and the dynamic energy of your own cultures.” She added attracting the world’s best and brightest people is crucial to Alberta’s success and future.
The premier went on to say Alberta needs immigrants to fill jobs. She said it has to offer the supports newcomers need.
In many cases, she said newcomers bring professional training and years of experience in fields with significant shortages. She said leaving newcomers unemployed or in positions they are overqualified for is a huge burden.
She spoke about how progress on foreign credential recognition is happening. One of her past jobs was at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, and her top priority was lobbying governments for foreign credential recognition.
Smith said Alberta received an increase in provincial immigration nominees this year, and they will create new streams for newcomers. An attendee told her he has been in Alberta since November and has received plenty of support.
She acknowledged the Alberta government signed an agreement with the Philippines for licensed practical nurses.
The Alberta government said in October it was attempting to prevent future healthcare worker shortages by establishing an agreement with the Filipino government to make the province a preferred destination for inbound nurses.
“We are so grateful for the passion and work ethic they’ve brought to this country,” said former Alberta premier Jason Kenney.
Kenney said the agreement will grant Filipino nurses “access to navigating our complex regulatory system, streamlined assessment and licensing programs, greater access to bridging seats and clinical placements, a bursary program to help with costs associated with credentialing, and there will be options to establish further partnerships.”
Smith said improving employment conditions for newcomers is a necessity. In the midst of a skilled labour shortage, she said Albertans need to work together to do all they can to ensure every one can work to their full potential.
She asked for people’s help to improve the immigration system. They live with the gaps in the system.
Smith said effective legislation “rests on a foundation of reliable information, and we are looking to you for that.” The future of the province depends on newcomers.
She concluded by saying Alberta leads Canada in growth, and many people have had their freedoms denied to them around the world.
“Talented and driven people are lining up to live here, dreaming of big things,” she said.
“Now it’s up to us to figure out how to get more newcomers through the door and into the economy quickly and efficiently while maintaining our high professional standards.”
Alberta Deputy Premier and Skilled Trades and Professions Minister Kaycee Madu started the speech by saying he was pleased to be asked to introduce Smith.
Madu said he hopes attendees network among themselves and come up with more ideas. As a former newcomer, he said it's meaningful to have a premier who believes in making a province where immigrants can reach their highest potential.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
It is all about sharing the freedom to succeed while being lawful and moral..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.