Prime Minister Justin Trudeau snubbed Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe by not telling the premier of his visit for a rare earth minerals announcement at Vital Metals in Saskatoon.
It does not surprise Moe that Trudeau did not let him know of the visit.
“The Prime Minister’s visit to Saskatchewan today to tour a rare earth elements processing plant is disappointing, but not surprising,” said Moe.
Moe said that rare earth minerals are an area where the federal and provincial governments agree on.
“It’s disappointing because this is an area that the provincial and federal governments see eye to eye on, yet we were not aware of the Prime Minister’s visit,” said Moe.
“Saskatchewan has been advocating for increased investment in this area, and we hope that the Prime Minister will have positive news today and into the future on our applications before Natural Resources Canada.”
A reporter asked Trudeau “this morning Premier Scott Moe said he was disappointed that you were coming to Saskatchewan to this facility on your tour but he was not aware of the visit. Why didn’t your office provide notice or extend an invite and what’s your reaction to that disappointment?”
“We’ve had lots of great opportunities to make announcements with Premier Moe,” said Trudeau.
“Over the years, the government of Saskatchewan is an important partner on many different issues.”
Trudeau continued talking about the issues between the Saskatchewan and federal governments.
“We also know there’s work to be done on encouraging the government of Saskatchewan to see the opportunities that companies and indeed workers are seeing … in the opportunities for cleaner energy projects,” said Trudeau.
“These are things we’re going to continue to work on but I’m always happy to work with the government of Saskatchewan to deliver good jobs for workers. Across Saskatchewan.”
Trudeau said he was happy to have just Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark and Vital Metals executives.
Moe went to Washington D.C. in December to work with President Biden’s government to secure the required energy for North America.
“It’s not surprising as I led a Saskatchewan delegation in Washington D.C. last month, where I met with various levels of President Biden’s administration and discussed the opportunities Saskatchewan has to partner with the USA on providing the elements required for North American energy security,” said Moe.
Moe was not surprised that one of Trudeau’s first visits after the “Three Amigos” summit was to Saskatchewan.
“It’s also not surprising that one of the Prime Minister’s first visits following his meetings with the American and Mexican Presidents is to a Saskatchewan facility, as our province is a global leader in critical minerals and rare earth elements,” said Moe.
“I welcome Prime Minister Trudeau to Saskatchewan, and hope that he recognizes Saskatchewan’s potential in not only making a stronger Canada but a stronger North America during his time in our province today.”
Trudeau visited Vital Metals in Saskatoon to tour the facility and discussed its role in providing rare earth metals needed for clean energy from mining to processing the metals for use.
“We’re able to be a reliable supplier of rare earth elements that are absolutely essential in building the magnets that are going into so much of our clean tech and modern technology, these electric vehicle batteries that’s going to be reliant on the innovative ways of generating clean energy,” said Trudeau.
Trudeau said his government spent the last few years helping to build Canada’s clean energy business.
“These are things that Canada has not just the raw materials for, but the extraordinary workers that are going to be able to deliver it,” said Trudeau.
“That’s what we’ve been focused on as a government over the past number of years … Building those investments in good jobs for the future that we’re starting to see actually land now.”
(17) comments
Trudeau has admirers? ? Such stupid people!
Seems the mayor of Saskatoon was in on excluding Premiere Moe, This would of never happened in Quebec or Ontario.
Doesn't he want to "phase out" mines? Oh riiiight, phase out mines that contain Bitumen (from Alberta).
Are we going to use these minerals in Canada or ship them to China along with jobs Canadians could have. Another photo op for Trudeau saving energy flying in and out for it.
And Mel is waiting on the private jet...keeping it warm...the plane I mean.
The compromised-part-time-drama-teacher's dooshiness know no bounds. What a smarmy richard...
Why does “...there’s work to be done on encouraging the government of Saskatchewan to see the opportunities ...,” sound like a threat?
He can visit all he wants, he still does not call the shots.
Expect the same to happen here in Alberta.
That is just a major provocation from the Feds. I really feel they want to rule Canada, and eliminate the pesky Premiers.
They certainly act that way.
Clearly Scott Moe does not understand that he - the premier - is not longer needed or relevant; Trudeau rules this country.
It’s still hard to believe we have this psychotic terrorist child as “leader” of Canada
What a surreal joke
God free us of this demonic vermin maggot child
What a Richard Cranium.
How exactly is mining for precious metals "cleaner" than other forms of mining/energy production?
Justin Castro would not want to share any press time with any one else.
JustinCastro is a coward, that’s why he won’t meet with Premiers that don’t kiss his feet. He would rather hang out with his fellow despots and dictators at world summits, dime on fine meals, and sing Karaoke at ritzy hotels, nothing disgusts me more than this manchild.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.