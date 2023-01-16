Trudeau with admirers

Prime Minister Trudeau greets admirers while making an announcement about affordable housing in St. Andrews, NB. Sept. 13, 2022.

 Adam Scotti Office of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau snubbed Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe by not telling the premier of his visit for a rare earth minerals announcement at Vital Metals in Saskatoon.

Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Scott Moe 

It does not surprise Moe that Trudeau did not let him know of the visit.

Three Amigos

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(17) comments

Drax
Drax

Trudeau has admirers? ? Such stupid people!

Tim
Tim

Seems the mayor of Saskatoon was in on excluding Premiere Moe, This would of never happened in Quebec or Ontario.

G K
G K

Doesn't he want to "phase out" mines? Oh riiiight, phase out mines that contain Bitumen (from Alberta).

Sharden
Sharden

Are we going to use these minerals in Canada or ship them to China along with jobs Canadians could have. Another photo op for Trudeau saving energy flying in and out for it.

G K
G K

And Mel is waiting on the private jet...keeping it warm...the plane I mean.

G K
G K

The compromised-part-time-drama-teacher's dooshiness know no bounds. What a smarmy richard...

RoccoG
RoccoG

Why does “...there’s work to be done on encouraging the government of Saskatchewan to see the opportunities ...,” sound like a threat?

guest310
guest310

He can visit all he wants, he still does not call the shots.

Expect the same to happen here in Alberta.

PersonOne
PersonOne

That is just a major provocation from the Feds. I really feel they want to rule Canada, and eliminate the pesky Premiers.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

They certainly act that way.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Clearly Scott Moe does not understand that he - the premier - is not longer needed or relevant; Trudeau rules this country.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

It’s still hard to believe we have this psychotic terrorist child as “leader” of Canada

What a surreal joke

God free us of this demonic vermin maggot child

Goose
Goose

What a Richard Cranium.

Goose
Goose

How exactly is mining for precious metals "cleaner" than other forms of mining/energy production?

nocows
nocows

Justin Castro would not want to share any press time with any one else.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

JustinCastro is a coward, that’s why he won’t meet with Premiers that don’t kiss his feet. He would rather hang out with his fellow despots and dictators at world summits, dime on fine meals, and sing Karaoke at ritzy hotels, nothing disgusts me more than this manchild.

retiredpop
retiredpop

[thumbup]

