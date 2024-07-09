Social groups warn alcoholics could die from Ontario liquor board strike

It’s either the liquor store or the ER.Social agencies in Ontario are warning the province’s liquor strike could have unintended victims: countless drunks and alcoholics who could be forced to ingest less palatable substances like mouthwash and aftershave to feed their addictions.That’s because Liquor Board of Ontario workers walked off the job Friday, in a move that will shut all of the province’s liquor stores and vendors for at least the next two weeks in a dispute over privatization..So far, the government of Premier Doug Ford is showing no signs of backing down, and that has some groups who cater to the alcohol dependent worried for the safety of their clients.People who are alcohol dependent could face potential health issues and withdrawal if they cannot obtain affordable alcohol, prompting them to resort to ‘unpalatable’ substances like mouthwash and aftershave lotion.According to a study by the US-based National Institute of Health (NIH), 10%-15% of all alcoholics hospitalized in detox units have consumed so-called ‘non beverage alcohol’ products including things like hand sanitizer, Lysol and alcohol based camping fuel.That’s on top of a shortage of treatment beds to begin with. Already the crunch is being felt as far away as Sudbury to Thunder Bay..Brendan Carlin, executive director at Thunder Bay’s Shelter House, said they are fortunate to be well stocked from an independent wine store for their own managed alcohol program but for some people, going to a beer store or going to a bar or a restaurant isn't affordable.Officials are worried that paramedics and police will ultimately bear the brunt of the closures."We're more concerned about people ingesting those unpalatable substances and the health implications of that," Carlin told the Chronicle-Journal. "Our staff is always looking out for health issues or symptoms or signs, and we'll be, we'll be extra diligent over the next couple of weeks because there will be people ingesting things they shouldn't."The irony is that during the COVID-19 pandemic, beer stores and liquor stores were deemed "essential" and remained open."It was for that reason — trips to the ER,” Carlin added. “So I'm hoping our clients are going to be OK."