Starbuck targets Toyota Canada in latest DEI blitz; American branch ripped too

For months now, American activist Robby Starbuck has been targeting iconic American companies for being woke.Now he’s turned his sights north of the border, levelling a blast at Toyota Canada for providing employees with up to $10,000 to pay for sex changes for their kids.In his latest fusillade against DEI policies, Starbucks singled out the Japanese automaker’s Canuckistanian division for sex changes, hormone therapy and celebrating “pride all year” by encouraging employees to wear rainbow garb weekly.The additional ‘gender affirmation coverage’ complements existing benefits that support transitioning employees, including prescription drug coverage for hormone therapy, mental health coverage, disability insurance and medical leaves for employees recovering from surgeries..In 2022, the company also updated its benefits plan booklets by removing references to gendered pronouns. Its LGBTQ2S+ employee resource group, which has more than 370 members, is active year round providing opportunities for employees to “learn, honour, network and demonstrate allyship.” Indeed, each day team members and visitors walk into the main entrances of its plants, they do so alongside rainbow sidewalk borders."This isn't just a June initiative. ... We raise the Progress Pride flag for the month, but celebrating Pride is all year round,” say company representatives, noting on every ‘T-shirt Tuesday’, employees are encouraged to wear company shirts that say “Proud Ally?”.That’s in addition to a long laundry list of ‘offences’ including:Toyota sponsored a drag queen program at a summer camp for kids identifying as LGBTQ+.Toyota opposes laws that ban sex changes for kids and funds groups who work to make sex changes legal for children and they worked with (organizations) to oppose these laws.Toyota openly supports “the equality act" which would allow men into girl’s bathrooms, sports and locker-rooms.Toyota worked with the largest teachers union to push gender ideology into elementary schoolsFunded many "all ages" pride events.Woke DEI trainings.LGBT Chamber of Commerce member.Preferential treatment for "diverse" suppliers.Hosted LGBTQ+ events at corporate HQ..According to Starbuck, they even created custom cars with a trans flag.But make no mistake, although he singles out Toyota Canada, the American division is equally complicit and indeed, pressing the policies.In a post on Twitter (“X”), Starbucks noted Toyota also owns Lexus.“To put it mildly, Toyota seems to have forgotten who their core customers are. They depend on American families and Japanese families to buy their cars. It’s time to remind them who their customers are.”And he had a warning for future targets.“Do not wait for me to come for you. I do not want to come and expose every company, but if I have to, I will," he intoned. "This is within your control. Do the right thing for your company, and cut out the wokeness."