CRA says its not responsible for damages from data breach.

It’s usually the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) that sues taxpayers.

Now, it’s taxpayers suing the CRA for a massive security breach that resulted in hundreds, if not thousands of cases of identity theft.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

Government of Canada to pay compensation....really? The taxpayer will be paying and the CRA will be off the hook. Still waiting to hear the names of the CRA employees who were scamming the CERB. Nothing but crickets from these parasites and blood sucking scumbags.

northrungrader
northrungrader

At this point I wouldn't hire a government employee to build an outhouse, it would cost millions and they'd steal my shite to boot.

