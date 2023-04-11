One in 10 workers rely on Alberta’s construction industry for their livelihoods, according to a report conducted by the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA) Alberta.
“If asked to picture ‘the Alberta economy,’ the image that would no doubt come to mind for a lot of people would be a pumpjack, a mine, or something else energy related,” said ICBA Alberta President Mike Martens in a Tuesday press release.
“And that makes good sense — but Alberta’s economy is also very much a construction-driven economy.”
The report said more than 230,000 Albertans work in construction, and they represent one of the largest single contributors to the province’s GDP. It said construction employs more people than any other goods-producing sector, and a handful of service-providing sectors have a larger impact.
Men make up 85% of Alberta’s construction workforce, while women are 15%. The year-over-year female employment growth was 18%.
The report went on to say indigenous people are about 6% of construction workers — about the same as the 6.5% of the province’s population. It added new Canadians are about 17% of the workforce — a 40 point difference compared to the population growth coming from immigration.
Three-quarters of construction workers are 25 to 54. One-fifth of them are 55 and older, and one-tenth are 24 and under.
There are certification supply risks for many key construction trades, which means certifications required exceed projected apprenticeship completions. To replace 22,650 retiring workers, the report said the industry will have to onboard 21,000 new apprentices.
The Alberta government launched a second “Alberta is Calling” campaign March 13 to attract more skilled workers from across Ontario and Atlantic Canada.
“As Alberta continues to create jobs, attract investment and diversify its economy, we are once again putting out a call for skilled workers to join our great province and appreciate the quality of life that Alberta has to offer,” said Alberta Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Minister Brian Jean.
“It is the Renewed Alberta Advantage, and I encourage more people to experience it for themselves.”
The report continued by saying the top sources of construction jobs in Alberta are non-residential maintenance and engineering (26%).
Second place went to new housing (19%). This was followed by residential renovation and maintenance (16%) and industrial, commercial, and institutional construction (13%).
The highest average annual salary of key construction occupations was for construction managers ($108,142).
Subsequent to construction managers was construction estimators ($91,238). This was followed by construction millwrights and industrial mechanics ($83,433), electricians ($80,275), and carpenters ($72,252).
The average hourly rate for full-time construction employees in Alberta was $36.26 — the seventh best paid among all sectors. Construction wages outperformed information, culture, and recreation ($35.39); healthcare and social assistance ($32.99); and accommodation and food service ($19.15).
Martens said the ICBA is thrilled to be expanding its operations within Alberta in 2023. He called Alberta’s open shop construction contractors and employees “among Canada’s best and brightest entrepreneurs and most talented skilled workers.”
The report concluded by saying ICBA looks forward to helping build the industry going forward and providing construction contractors with focused advocacy, group benefits, training, and other services to support business growth.
“We’re excited about the future, but with the World Bank ranking Canada #64 in the time it takes to approve a construction project, we have a lot of work to do,” said Martens.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.