Bitcoin

USB storage drives 3D-printed in the shape of the Bitcoin logo sit in a case at a cryptocurrency exchange in Calgary. 

 Courtesy Sarah Rieger/CBC

Canada ranks as the fourth most Bitcoin-obsessed country in the world, according to a study done by Cryptobetting.org

“Bitcoin is by far the most popular cryptocurrency across the world and this study highlights its immense popularity, with countries from different continents placing on the list, emphasizing Bitcoin’s global interest,” said Cryptobetting.org’s expert in a press release. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Every Budget the Lieberals bring in Devalues you Canook Bucks . . . .

Trudoe & Freeland have outspent EVERY Cdn. Govt. Since Confederation . . . ALL ADDED TOGETHER . . . let that sink in folks!

Now you know why prices have doubled on many staples . . . and it's going to get much worse.

Bitcoin is out of reach of the Govt . . . it's volume can never be increased, only it's value . . . a good place to put some of that fading Cdn CASH.

Report Add Reply
Thistle55
Thistle55

Klaus Schwab and World Economic Forum planned taking tangible currencies away from citizens, more control over the masses in the New World Odour- if you let him

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.