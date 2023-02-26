Canada ranks as the fourth most Bitcoin-obsessed country in the world, according to a study done by Cryptobetting.org.
“Bitcoin is by far the most popular cryptocurrency across the world and this study highlights its immense popularity, with countries from different continents placing on the list, emphasizing Bitcoin’s global interest,” said Cryptobetting.org’s expert in a press release.
The organization's experts combined Google Trends searches across the world for countries searching for Bitcoin, the number of Bitcoin ATMs in each country per 100,000 people, and data on cryptocurrency ownership per country. Researchers combined this data into an index to allocate each country a rating out of 100 to reveal which countries were most interested in Bitcoin.
The release said Canada has a strong, growing interest in Bitcoin, scoring 35.49/100.
It said Canada has a large number of Bitcoin ATMs, with 2,645 available to be used and the second highest number per 100,000 people.
In Canada, 4.1% of the population owns cryptocurrency, with the majority being Bitcoin.
The United States ranked as the most Bitcoin-obsessed country in the world (54.95/100).
It boasts a high number of Bitcoin ATMs, indicating the growing interest in the cryptocurrency.
In the United States, around 13.22% of the population owns cryptocurrency, with Bitcoin being the most popular choice among them.
Subsequent to the United States was El Salvador (46.19) and Vietnam (35.69). The country coming in fifth place was Nigeria (25.31).
Switzerland placed sixth on the list and was the European country with the highest interest in Bitcoin (19.14). Rounding out the top 10 were the Philippines (18.71), India (17.08), Venezuela (16.88), and Austria (16.31).
The United Kingdom placed 20th on the list (12.19).
“While it was expected the United States would place first in the study, it is interesting to see El Salvador places second,” said Cryptobetting.org’s expert.
“This can be explained by the fact that El Salvador became the first country in the world to use Bitcoin as a legal tender.”
Bitcoin Well Chief Revenue Officer Dave Bradley said he agrees with the study.
“We’ve been at or near the top in terms of adoption per capita pretty much for the last 10 years,” said Bradley.
“And we’ve got really a lot of great companies and great thought leaders of Bitcoin who come out of Canada.”
Bradley said Bitcoin is popular in Canada because there are a number of people “looking to take control of their own future and their own lives and their own finances.” He added Bitcoin serves this.
The CRO went on to say governments should “get out of the way, as with generally everything else.” He said there is a huge opportunity for Alberta to embrace Bitcoin on the mining side.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre announced in April his government would welcome digital currencies in Canada, following his purchase of lunch using Bitcoin at a London, ON, restaurant.
“A Poilievre government would welcome this new, decentralized, bottom-up economy and allow people to take control of their money from bankers and politicians,” said Poilievre.
He said a digital economy would expand choice; lower the costs of financial products; and create thousands of jobs for engineers, programmers, coders, and other entrepreneurs. He admitted he wants Canada to become the “Blockchain capital of the world.”
DISCLOSURE: Bitcoin Well advertises with the Western Standard.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Every Budget the Lieberals bring in Devalues you Canook Bucks . . . .
Trudoe & Freeland have outspent EVERY Cdn. Govt. Since Confederation . . . ALL ADDED TOGETHER . . . let that sink in folks!
Now you know why prices have doubled on many staples . . . and it's going to get much worse.
Bitcoin is out of reach of the Govt . . . it's volume can never be increased, only it's value . . . a good place to put some of that fading Cdn CASH.
Klaus Schwab and World Economic Forum planned taking tangible currencies away from citizens, more control over the masses in the New World Odour- if you let him
