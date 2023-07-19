Shopping mall

Shopping mall 

 Courtesy Jorge Franganillo/Wikimedia Commons

Canada’s economy is slowing as consumer spending and savings have shrunk, according to a study conducted by the Conference Board of Canada (CBOC). 

“Economic commentary in Canada typically revolves around a recession and whether it will be a hard or soft landing, but slow motion might be a more accurate way of describing the coming years,” said CBOC Director, Economic Forecasting Ted Mallett, in a Tuesday press release. 

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Thanks Jonathan, a nuanced and 'hedge my bet' outlook is what I read. We'll see....

