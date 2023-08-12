Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadians welcome immigrants, but cannot see where they are supposed to live, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Participants said their communities need to plan for accommodating more immigration and more permanent residents,” said Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) researchers in an in-house research project.
“They pointed to a variety of things they saw around them today that they felt were not working well and need to be addressed, including housing shortages.”
Housing worries followed the highest immigration quotas in Canadian history.
Cabinet’s latest immigration levels call for 465,000 people in 2023, another 485,000 in 2024, and 500,000 in 2025.
The researchers said most participants “felt new immigrants make their community a better place to live, expressing an appreciation for cultural diversity, for learning from and about new cultures, and the fact this was ‘the Canadian way.’”
Canadians questioned the feasibility of housing another 500,000 immigrants every year.
“Gaps identified included more support finding housing,” said the researchers.
One focus group participant said immigration levels were “too much, too fast.” Another participant acknowledged he did not want more immigration because Canada is in a housing crisis.
A third respondent said people are living on the streets because there is no housing.
“We need to get our own house in order before we welcome anybody else in,” said the respondent.
A 2022 report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation estimated demand was short of supply by 400,000 homes every year. Current stock numbers 16 million condos, townhouses, and single-family houses.
“We project that over 22 million units will be required to achieve affordability,” said the CMHC.
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said in 2022 record high immigration is needed to fill job vacancies in Canada.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.