GDP growth in Canadian provinces will be weighed down by various factors throughout the rest of 2023 and into 2024, but localized conditions will contribute to some having stronger growth, according to a study conducted by the Conference Board of Canada (CBOC). 

“Consumer spending defied expectations earlier in the year, but the pool of savings that buoyed Canadians finally looks like it has run out of its capacity to sustain overall economic growth,” said Ted Mallett, CBOC Director, Economic Forecasting in a Monday press release. 

(1) comment

gtkeough
gtkeough

What was the cost of this great (not) study? Must have been done by a comedian, "Even growth across Canada"... only after receiving transfer payments from Alberta.

Report

