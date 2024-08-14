SUCK IT UP: Slurpee capital Winnipeg to shut down 7-Eleven stores due to ongoing crime

Winnipeg has the ignominious distinction of being the Slurpee capital of the world.Unfortunately, it’s also known for having some of the highest crime rates in Canada. Now Winnipeggers are going to have to suck up that distinction after 7-Eleven announced it is closing up to 10 stores — or nearly a quarter of its outlets — in the Manitoba capital due to ongoing concerns over shoplifting, armed robberies and a series of deadly incidents at various locations through the city.The problem is particularly acute in the ‘Peg’s notorious North End and inner city neighbourhoods..Company representatives told city councillors in a private meeting last week the situation is “just way out of hand” and they can’t continue to lose money and revenue from stealing.Organized gangs reportedly create distractions while other members shovel stolen goods into backpacks and then bolt.That’s notwithstanding a series of violent incidents that saw 17-year old Andy Joseph McKay stabbed to death in a 7-Eleven parking lot in July 2021 that resulted in second degree murder charges against a 41-year old man.In November 2019, a 16-year old boy was fatally shot by police during a robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Ellice Ave. and Arlington St..This summer police implemented a public awareness program targeting retail theft and violence in specific neighborhoods but it appears to have had little impact.The closure of so many 7-Elevens would be a crushing blow to the local civic culture. In 2018 Winnipeg was named ‘Slurpee Capital of the World’ by Thrillist for the 19th year running. Slurpees are served at weddings, and men and women sport Slurpee tattoos. The icy slush concoction has become as much a part of the local food culture as bison burgers, wild rice, smoked fish, and craft beer.And The ‘Sev’ — as locals call it — isn’t alone; in recent months stores like Giant Tiger have been forced to close at least two locations. Dollarama employees now wear body cams and Shopper’s Drug Mart outlets have been forced to hire full-time security guards..The Access Credit Union on the corner of Main St. and Flora Ave. has informed its members the branch is set to close on Dec. 11.Since 2010, more than half the businesses within the North End ‘BIZ’ district have closed. That has a direct correlation with the rate of violent crime; according to the Winnipeg Police Service violent crime in the downtown core has increased by 30.1% over the past five years even as the total number of crimes in the city fell 2.2%.Police Supt. Dave Dalal said police can’t arrest their way out of the problem. "These crime problems need to be solved in partnership with other levels of government and community stakeholders. We will never police out way out of what's happening in our community. We need other solutions that are addressing the root causes. What we can bring partners is the data and the information that we can work with collaboratively to solve these problems together."