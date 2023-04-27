Suncor headquarters

Courtesy CBC

 By Dave Naylor

Calgary-based Suncor Energy took a bold step to consolidating its position as the country’s — and indeed, the world’s — largest oil sands producer after buying out French oil major TotalEnergie’s Canadian assets in a blockbuster deal worth up to $6 billion.

Suncor said it would pay an initial $5.5 billion to acquire Total’s remaining 31% of the Fort Hills oil sands mine and its 50% stake in the Surmont in situ bitumen project. Additional payments — depending on the forward price of benchmark Western Canadian Select (WCS) and certain production targets — could push that figure to a maximum of $6 billion, the company said in a release.

Suncor Fort Hills

Suncor Fort Hills
Suncor CEO Rich Kruger

Former Imperial boss Rich Kruger takes the half of Suncor in April.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

