Suncor CEO Rich Kruger

Former Imperial boss Rich Kruger takes the half of Suncor in April.

Suncor Energy announced its long-awaited change in its upper ranks, appointing former Imperial Oil boss Rich Kruger as its new CEO.

Kruger, an American transplant with almost 40 years experience at Exxon-Mobil, will assume his new duties on April 3, according to Tuesday announcement. Interim CEO Kris Smith will become chief financial officer. Alister Cowan, the current CFO, plans to retire, but has offered to remain with the company through the end of the year to support the transition and provide advisory services, the company said in a release.

