Super Bowl VIPs to pay $2.5 million to dine on luxury hot dogs and nachos

Rich football fans are just like the rest of us. They just eat fancier junk food. Especially if they’re invited to watch the big game alongside the likes of Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber and Katie Perry in one of the exclusive VIP suites to watch the Kansas City Chiefs tilt against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.For a mere USD$2.5 million, you and 20 of your besties can dine on Wagyu hot dogs, Gruyère and Filet mignon nachos, king crab fried rice, lobster quesadillas and the ultimate seafood stuffed baked potato with Mac and Cheese — not to mention all the Bud Light you can stomach along with ‘Official Souvenir Popcorn’ and the ‘Sundae Sunday’ griddled doughnut.The more frugal can still choose from the $2.99 value dogs and nachos available in the 'cheap seats,' which start at a mere $5,000 a pop..The price of entry doesn’t include the cost of a parking spot for the obligatory private jet, however. And that could be harder to come by even at the discount rate of $150 per day, because there simply aren’t enough to go around.There are only four airports in the greater Las Vegas region with a combined 475 parking spots that have all been booked, compared to more than 1,100 Gulfstreams and Learjets showed up to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs edge his brother Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35 at last year’s event in Phoenix.And that was before the Chief’s star tight-end hooked up with Swift who is expected to fly to Vegas from Tokyo in her own jet to watch her beau compete for his fourth Super Bowl ring in five years..Amid the hoopla there’s one person who won’t be hobnobbing in the private lounge and that’s Kelce’s mom Donna, who has been hanging with the Swifties in the VIP lounge all season long.Instead she told the TODAY show that she will be sitting in the stands on Sunday alongside the unwashed.“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multi-million dollars so I have a feeling I am not in a box,” she said. “I am in the stands with everybody else because it is a pricey Super Bowl.”Instead, she plans to save the cash to see some shows and go out “to some great restaurants.”