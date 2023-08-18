WestJet airplane

WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 at Calgary International Airport

 Courtesy Calgaryplanes.com/Wikimedia Commons

The Supreme Court of Canada agreed to hear airlines’ challenges of passenger compensation rules on international flights, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“The Canada Transportation Act requires that any person operating an ‘air service’ in Canada have a licence issued by the Canadian Transportation Agency,” said Federal Court of Appeal Justice Yves de Montigny in a ruling. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

JPB
JPB

So, let me get this straight. The Supreme Court is willing to spend time on airline cx compensation, but nothing on forced vaccines, mandates, forced masking, isolation, jailed pastors, - yeah thanks Canada.

Report Add Reply

