Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Supreme Court of Canada agreed to hear airlines’ challenges of passenger compensation rules on international flights, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The Canada Transportation Act requires that any person operating an ‘air service’ in Canada have a licence issued by the Canadian Transportation Agency,” said Federal Court of Appeal Justice Yves de Montigny in a ruling.
“An ‘air service’ is either domestic or international.”
The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed airlines’ claims Canadian regulators had no jurisdiction on flights originating or ending outside of Canada.
De Montigny said it is “clear that a flight departing from or arriving on Canadian soil, whether operated by a Canadian or foreign carrier, has a sufficient connection to this country to ground an exercise of its jurisdiction.”
“This connection arises from the permission granted to the carrier by the Canadian Transportation Agency to operate in Canada,” he said.
The Supreme Court agreed to hear a final appeal by 17 international airlines and industry groups, including Air Canada, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta, Lufthansa and United Airlines. No date was set for a hearing.
Parliament passed Bill C-49 in 2019, introducing Canada’s first air passenger rights’ code. The European Union has enforced minimum compensation for poor service since 2004.
Former transport minister Marc Garneau said the Canadian government was going to make it happen.
“Canada requires an effective air passenger rights regime," said Garneau.
"Canada can no longer maintain the status quo.”
The Canadian Transportation Agency finalized Air Passenger Protection Regulations in 2019, promising minimum compensation of $400 for a three-hour flight delay, $900 for denial of boarding due to overbooking, up to $2,100 for lost or damaged luggage and a maximum of $25,000 in damages.
The House of Commons Transport Committee said in April air travellers should receive more compensation for poor service.
So, let me get this straight. The Supreme Court is willing to spend time on airline cx compensation, but nothing on forced vaccines, mandates, forced masking, isolation, jailed pastors, - yeah thanks Canada.
