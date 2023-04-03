Refinery Kuwait

The world uses more than 100 million barrels a day of oil, and this is only likely to increase, says writer Herb Pinder.

What a difference a week makes.

Less than 10 days after hitting their lowest levels in 15 months, oil markets were back in panic mode Monday after OPEC lynchpin Saudi Arabia announced a surprise production cut of about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd). Russia, its unofficial ally, followed suit with another 500,000 bpd. Other OPEC affiliated countries said they would consider their own cuts.

Oil price Monday April 30 2023

Oil prices skyrocketed Monday on word of Saudi production cuts.

Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston. 

Left Coast
Before the Fraud 2020 Election the US was Energy Self-sufficient . . . it mattered not what the Saudis & OPEC did . . . folks were paying $2 a gallon for gas.

Then on Jan 20 2021 Senile Joe Biden was sworn in . . . his first Act was to cut 1/3 of US Oil & Gas production on Federal Land. Next he killed the Keystone Pipeline . . . the price of Oil was back in the Control of OPEC states.

In Canada the problem started in 2015 when our low intellect Crime Minister stopped 4 pipelines and banned Tanker Traffic on the West Coast, in spite of the fact there are 4,000 tanker movements per year on the East Coast? Brough in a useless "Karbon Tax" and is creating Double Digit Inflation.

Enjoy the Ride Canada . . . after all you voted for this 3 times now . . . .

PS: There is nothing know it the world today that can Replace Oil & Gas and the over 5000 product made from same. Not tomorrow, next week, next year or possibly ever. Oil is Abiotic and we will have supplies likely forever . . .

Richard Bilovus
Woodrow George. [thumbup] And I have been (and continue to) buy Albertan small cap FF stocks since 2020 via our TFSAs. The local FF sector is in a bull run and should be for at least another five years.

mccann.wp
And were stuck with Biden and Trudeau.

guest50
The OPEC oil production cuts are likely to benefit Alberta.

I bet this really upsets the doctrine of the green rainbows and unicorn fa*ts Notley/Trudeau/Singh continually preach.

Free Canada
Gas in BC, Quebec and Ontario needs to hit 3:00 per Litre. Then the voters will wake up to the fact their governments are all dumb. For the last 7 years Quebec, BC and Ottawa governments have been against Canada’s energy business. Maybe this will wake up the public.

