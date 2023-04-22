Canadians’ trail use continued to increase in the last year, according to a poll conducted by Leger on behalf of the Trans Canada Trail (TCT).
“We know Canadians greatly value access to nature and the preservation of natural settings and biodiversity,” said TCT President and CEO Eleanor McMahon in a press release.
“These survey results have reaffirmed this.”
The poll said 72% of Canadians used trails in the past year, up from 70%. It said four-fifths of them noted they intend to go on trails in the next year.
Nine-tenths of Canadians agree trails add value to the quality of life in their community. Seven-tenths said easy access to trails and outdoor activities have an impact on where they choose to live.
Respondents identified three main reasons for using trails: To be outdoors and get fresh air (98%), to enjoy nature and see beautiful landscapes (97%), and to enhance mental health and relieve stress (94%).
The majority of Canadians would consider reducing their car use and use active transportation options instead if trail networks in their community were available and accessible. Of the 85% of respondents who have a personal vehicle or access to one in their household, 69% said they would consider replacing at least one out of every 10 car trips by accessing trails.
The poll went on to say 90% of respondents agree trails allow for nature preservation and conservation. It added 87% of trail users across Canada do so to minimize their impact on nature and the environment, and 93% agree it is important for them to be accessible.
More than one-third of respondents spent money while using trails in the last year. The average spend was $179, with 25% of users spending more than $200 per person.
The poll continued by saying 76% agree trails make an important contribution in terms of building a tourism economy. It said 56% believe they were likely to include trails in their next vacation or travel plans.
In terms of the role of government in building and maintaining trails, 85% of respondents feel it is important for it to continue to spend on development and maintenance, with the strongest sentiment in Alberta (88%).
McMahon said trails “continue to make an important contribution to people’s lives and to the enhancement of our mental and physical well-being.”
She concluded by saying TCT’s role in stewarding Canada’s national trail is “given greater impetus when we realize that trails play such an important role in enhancing local businesses and our economy overall.”
“With trail use on the rise, the return — when it comes to investing in trails and in destination development — is quite clear,” she said.
The poll was conducted online among a representative randomized sample of 1,500 Canadian adults from February 14 to 23. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
The trails are an early plan from the UN agenda21 push to get people away from cars
Not everything is a UN or WEF agenda. Some people just like being out in nature. If you live near a Provincial or Federal park, it's a great low cost family friendly activity. I've never regretted going hiking, the fresh air and sunshine are great.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.