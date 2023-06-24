European Union

 By Dave Naylor

They’re baaack!

More than 40 years after the country voted to phase out nuclear power, Sweden is now looking to build more nuclear reactors after its parliament formally abandoned its 100% renewable energy target to meet net-zero by 2045.

carole
carole

Too bad Trudeau is not able to comprehend this story. Virtue signaling is driving Canadians into poverty.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

EU should have zero say in anything..unelected bunch of tyrants..

