Swimmer Riley Gaines expressed her disappointment with Adidas, who used male models to promote a women's swimsuit collection.
Gaines has been all over the media since she alleged she lost an NCAA award as transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won it.
On Wednesday, the ex-college swimmer shared her thoughts on Twitter in response to a post about Adidas' “Pride Swimsuit.”
“I don’t understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves,” tweeted Gaines.
“They could have at least said the suit is ‘unisex,’ but they didn’t because it's about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way? Women’s swimsuits aren’t accessorized with a bulge.”
I dont understand why companies are voluntarily doing this to themselves. They could have at least said the suit is "unisex", but they didn't because its about erasing women. Ever wondered why we hardly see this go the other way?Women's swimsuits arent accessorized with a bulge https://t.co/ysHK8e5H9l— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 17, 2023
Gaines’ tweet generated numerous comments, with many people agreeing with her, as it is another example of women “being erased.”
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) tweeted, “I’m old enough to remember when women actually modelled women’s bathing suits, not men.”
I'm old enough to remember when women actually modeled women's bathing suits, not men. 🙃 https://t.co/kOvXvmDzHt— Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 17, 2023
“Don’t worry, when the cabal collapses and they lose all their money, ESG will cease to exist. Once that’s gone, these woke companies will revert back to normal and market to their actual base. Wokeness is only backed by money, it’s not organic,” tweeted McKayla Rose.
Don't worry, when the cabal collapses and they lose all their money, ESG will cease to exist. Once that's gone, these woke companies will revert back to normal and market to their actual base. Wokeness is only backed by money, it's not organic. https://t.co/2r2awb27yP— McKaylaRose (@McKaylaRoseRed) May 17, 2023
According to an Adidas statement, the collection of swimsuits called Adidas x Rich Mnisi Pride was designed by South African fashion designer Rich Mnisi.
Adidas describes the swimsuit collection as “a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites, the collaboration explores fluidity, colour and patterns.”
“This partnership is one part of our effort to honour the LGBTQIA+ community alongside our Global Purpose partner Athlete Ally,” said the statement.
“We’re all unique, but we’re all connected by love. That’s the message of this Adidas swimsuit, designed in collaboration with Rich Mnisi.”
Adidas joins well-known brands such as Anheuser-Busch, Maybelline, Target, and Nike in embracing woke ideology, even if it does not necessarily reflect the beliefs and values of most of their customers.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
Garbage in, Garbage displayed.
Let's all be thankful that it's not Elizabeth May or Sarah Hoffman on display in bikinis.
We're FN doomed!!
Nice bulge hahahahaha
This SH*T! is so disrespectful of women. It is making a mockery of the all the females out there and should not be allowed. They are basically saying women are of lesser value.🤦♂️😒🤢
