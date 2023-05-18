Adidas Swimsuit
Image courtesy of Adidas

Swimmer Riley Gaines expressed her disappointment with Adidas, who used male models to promote a women's swimsuit collection.

Riley Gaines

Gaines has been all over the media since she alleged she lost an NCAA award as transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won it.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

guest50
guest50

Garbage in, Garbage displayed.

Let's all be thankful that it's not Elizabeth May or Sarah Hoffman on display in bikinis.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

We're FN doomed!!

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Nice bulge hahahahaha

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

This SH*T! is so disrespectful of women. It is making a mockery of the all the females out there and should not be allowed. They are basically saying women are of lesser value.🤦‍♂️😒🤢

