Target announced its second quarter 2023 financial results, which reflected stronger than expected profit performance on lower than average sales after it was called out for putting Pride merchandise in its stores' children’s sections. 

“Our second quarter financial results clearly demonstrate the agility of our team and the resilience of our business model, as we saw better-than-expected profitability in the face of softer-than-expected sales,” said Target Chair and CEO Brian Cornell in a Wednesday press release. 

