Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Target announced its second quarter 2023 financial results, which reflected stronger than expected profit performance on lower than average sales after it was called out for putting Pride merchandise in its stores' children’s sections.
“Our second quarter financial results clearly demonstrate the agility of our team and the resilience of our business model, as we saw better-than-expected profitability in the face of softer-than-expected sales,” said Target Chair and CEO Brian Cornell in a Wednesday press release.
“With the benefit of a much-leaner inventory position than a year ago, the team was able to quickly respond to rapidly-changing topline trends throughout the second quarter, while continuing to focus on the guest experience.”
Given recent sales trends, Target said it expects comparable ones in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline for the remainder of the year. It said there will be full-year, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and earnings per share of $7 to $8, compared with the prior range of $7.75 to $8.75.
For the third quarter, there will likely be comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline, and GAAP and adjusted EPS of $1.20 to $1.60.
Target said comparable sales declined 5.4% in the second quarter, reflecting store sales drops of 4.3% and digital sales drops of 10.5%.
It added total revenue of $24.8 billion was 4.9% lower than last year, reflecting a total sales decline of 4.9% offset by a 1.3% increase in other revenue.
Second quarter operating income margin rate was 4.8% in 2023, compared with 1.2% in 2022. Second quarter gross margin rate was 27%, compared with 21.5% in 2022, reflecting lower markdowns and other inventory-related costs, lower freight costs, retail price increases, and lower supply chain and digital fulfillment costs.
Target's second quarter 2023 net interest expense was $141 million, compared with $112 million in 2022. This is based on higher than average long-term debt balances and higher floating interest rates.
Its second quarter 2023 income tax rate was 22.2% — higher than 15.8% the previous year. This increase was driven by higher earnings, which diluted the benefit of fixed and discrete tax items.
As Target moves into the fall, Cornell said the team is gearing up for one of the biggest seasons of the year, with a focus on continuing to serve guests with newness throughout its assortment.
At the same time, he said it will “continue to take a cautious approach to planning our business, and have therefore adjusted our financial guidance in anticipation of continued near-term challenges on the topline.”
“This approach, along with the long-term investments we're making in our business and strategy, position us to deliver sustainable, profitable growth in the years ahead,” he said.
Target took steps to prevent it from experiencing a Bud Light situation in May.
Executives held an emergency meeting over Pride merchandise, which instructed some stores to move it away from the front because of similar customer backlash to Bud Light teaming up with American transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Many locations across the United States featured massive Pride Month displays on an annual basis, but this year had items for children such as tuck-friendly swim suits to mugs saying “Gender fluid.”
Target lost US$9 billion in market value in May after angry social media users called for a boycott of it over its rollout of the Pride collection.
Its stock closed at US$160.96 per share one week before the boycott, giving it a market capitalization of US$74.3 billion.
Early trading saw it down to US$141.76, capping a week long tumble which has shrunk its value to $65.3 billion. This amounted to a 12% drop, shaving a whopping US$9 billion off of its market capitalization.
