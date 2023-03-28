IMG_4227
By Matthew Horwood

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) criticized the $497 billion federal budget introduced by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland “for raising taxes and running deficits indefinitely.”

Chrystia Freeland Budget 2023

“This budget is giving taxpayers big deficits, more money wasted on interest charges, and higher taxes,” said CTF federal director Franco Terrazzano. 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Raz
Raz

I bet a good portion of that money is going to the Chinese Communist Party. That's who the Liberals and Democrats serve, not us!

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

one of the primary failures to understand by the Liberal/subNDP government regarding money matters is that it does.

Those who don't have platinum plated expense allowances and compensation/pensions etc without accountability generally understand this simple philosophy.

perhaps the plan is to confiscate all the banned firearms and sell them to other countries thereby generating revenue. Of course, organized crime will quickly smuggle them back into the country however in the interim the Liberal government can claim the income and 'tough on crime' actions.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.