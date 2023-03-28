The Democracy Fund (TDF) is helping a Calgary pizzeria which lost its business licence in 2021 for allegedly feeding customers without vaccine passports.
TDF is working with Chad Williamson of Williamson Law to defend Without Papers Pizza, according to a press release issued March 28.
In October 2021, the City of Calgary revoked the Without Papers Pizza’s business license for allegedly breaking a municipal vaccine passport bylaw. At the same time, the pizzeria lost its liquor licence and food handling permits when both were revoked by the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission and Alberta Health Services.
The once popular pizza shop is now facing fines in the amount of almost $10,000 for allegedly refusing to check vaccine passports and other offences under the Calgary bylaw. According to the pizzeria’s website, the charges came after neighbours complained to the police.
The business operated on 9th Avenue S.E. Its website says, “Without Papers Pizza is pursuing a civil suit against the City of Calgary & Alberta Health Services in regards to the vaccine passport (City of Calgary Bylaw 65M2021) and the illegal closure of Without Papers Pizza for refusing to discriminate its customers.”
While in operation, Without Papers Pizza had a dozen pizzas on the menu, with catchy names like “Let’s Meat Again,” “Pizza the Hut,” “Hawaiian 5-0,” and “Hot Cock a Doodle Do.”
The restaurant gained support through City of Fear, a collaboration with artist and long time employee Matt McGrath. Its 29 pieces of comic book artwork began as a protest against COVID-19 mandates and then chronicled the fight against the City of Calgary with the restaurant’s refusal to enforce the vaccine passport. Posters are $30 each, are printed on high quality 50cm x 70cm sheets and can be ordered by emailing jesse@wopizza.ca.
The pizzeria’s Give Send Go campaign launched by Jesse Johnson has raised $8,598, somewhat short of its goal of $20,000. According to the TDF website, it fights “unconstitutional mandates, laws and government overreach” with the help of tax-deductible donations.
Founded in 2021, TDF is a Canadian charity dedicated to constitutional rights, advancing education and relieving poverty. TDF promotes constitutional rights through litigation and public education. TDF supports an access to justice initiative for Canadians whose civil liberties have been infringed by government lockdowns and other public policy responses to the pandemic.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(2) comments
The phony scamdemic was planned a long time ago.
You can't produce BILLIONS of poison VAXXX shots in months - Sorry no "Warp Drive" is real, it's pure BS.
The goal of the experimental unknown genetic poison toxin, lockdowns that kill, masks that do NOTHING was to:
- kill small business so people are dependent on Illuminati companies
- Kill the slaves and reduce populations
- Terrorize the slaves with MK Ultra control
- Accustom the slaves to total obedience, or we will club you, steal your money, declare martial law and throw you in jail
What don't you understand slaves?
I hope it goes well for Jesse!
