Pizza

Pizza

 Courtesy Chris Kohanik

The Democracy Fund (TDF) is helping a Calgary pizzeria which lost its business licence in 2021 for allegedly feeding customers without vaccine passports.

TDF is working with Chad Williamson of Williamson Law to defend Without Papers Pizza, according to a press release issued March 28.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The phony scamdemic was planned a long time ago.

You can't produce BILLIONS of poison VAXXX shots in months - Sorry no "Warp Drive" is real, it's pure BS.

The goal of the experimental unknown genetic poison toxin, lockdowns that kill, masks that do NOTHING was to:

- kill small business so people are dependent on Illuminati companies

- Kill the slaves and reduce populations

- Terrorize the slaves with MK Ultra control

- Accustom the slaves to total obedience, or we will club you, steal your money, declare martial law and throw you in jail

What don't you understand slaves?

Report Add Reply
fpenner
fpenner

I hope it goes well for Jesse!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.