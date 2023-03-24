Enbridge Inc.’s troubled Line 5 took another blow Thursday after the US Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) delayed a federal environmental review by 18 months.
The company, which is planning to replace a section of the aging line under Lake Mackinaw, was informed Thursday its permit application to tunnel under the Great Lakes was pushed back until at least 2025.
In a statement on its website USACE revised its time frame for the environmental review after receiving more than 17,000 public comments during its initial “scoping period.”
“We greatly appreciate the meaningful input received throughout scoping and will use this information to shape studies and continuing consultations throughout development of our draft environmental impact statement,” USACE Detroit District Commander Lt. Col. Brett Boyle said in a news release.
The company initially applied to construct a 6.4-kilometre long tunnel under the straits in 2020 following the worst inland oil spill in US history back in 2010. The conduit, which traverses a contentious section connecting Lake Huron and Lake Michigan, would be dug 100 feet into bedrock, virtually eliminating the possibility of future spills.
In an emailed statement, company officials said they're “disappointed” with the delay. If approved, the soonest construction could begin is 2026.
“While we are supportive of a thorough, comprehensive and carefully considered permitting process that ensures adequate opportunity for review and comment, we are disappointed with the extended timeline for a project of this scope,” it said.
First built in 1953 following the Leduc and Redwater oil discoveries, Line 5 carries about 540,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and products from Alberta to refineries in southern Ontario and the US Midwest. It supplies about half of Michigan’s propane and virtually all the oil processed in Ontario and Quebec.
That hasn’t stopped Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer from attempting to revoke Enbridge’s permits for the US section of the line which would essentially cut eastern Canada off from Alberta oil supplies.
Citing a vital national interest, the Canadian government in 2021 invoked Article 6 of the 1977 Transit Pipeline Treaty to prevent it from being shut down. The treaty had never been previously invoked. The bilateral dispute is making its way through US courts.
Prior to the construction of the pipeline, the oil was shipped by rail and ferried by tanker across Lake Superior.
Shaun Polczer is an Energy Reporter and lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Redwater and Dayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, Calgary Herald and Petroleum Economist in London. He has freelanced extensively for financial publications in New York and Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.