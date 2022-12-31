The past year in Saskatchewan was a rocky year with multiple feuds between the provincial government and the Trudeau government. Plus, one of the worst mass murder rampages in Canadian history.
Myles Sanderson Mass Stabbing Killing Rampage
Mass stabbing attacker Myles Sanderson made international headlines after injuring 18 people and killing 11, including his brother.
It came out the RCMP was not even looking for Sanderson, even though he was convicted 59 times, charged over 125 times, and missed 65 court appearances.
Sask First Act
Scott Moe’s government introduced the Saskatchewan First Act (SFA) to “confirm Saskatchewan’s autonomy and exclusive jurisdiction over its natural resources” and created a panel to review the economic impact of Trudeau’s policies.
Minister of Justice and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre said the SFA is “historic legislation” which will stop “intrusive federal policies” impeding the economic growth of the province.
The SFA states “the regulation of fertilizer use in Saskatchewan, including application, production, quantities and emissions” is provincial jurisdiction.
“This historic legislation will help protect our economic growth and prosperity from intrusive federal policies that encroach upon our legislative sovereignty,” said Eyre.
Sask Firearms Act
Moe’s government introduced the Saskatchewan Firearms Act (SFA) to protect lawful firearms owners from the Trudeau government’s firearms ban on over 1500 types of firearms.
Corrections, Policing, and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said the government does not want to confiscate guns from responsible legal owners, instead spend the police resources going after illegal firearms.
“This act will help address concerns of responsible firearms owners and enhance public safety across Saskatchewan,” said Tell.
“As the federal government continues to plan for their confiscation program, it is important to make it clear to you, the commanding officer of our provincial police service, that the Government of Saskatchewan does not support and will not authorize the use of provincially funded resources for any process that is connected to the federal government’s proposed buyback of these firearms,” said Tell’s letter to the RCMP.
Colin Thatcher
Notorious former MLA Colin Thatcher — who murdered his wife while a sitting MLA — came as a guest of MLA Lyle Stewart to the throne speech. Moe removed Steward from his duties after it became public Stewart invited Thatcher.
Following the throne speech, Tell defended Thatcher’s invitation as his criminal past “doesn’t matter.”
Tell apologized for her “doesn’t matter” comment after five days of public outrage.
COVID-19
Former Sask Party and now independent MLA Nadine Wilson (Saskatchewan Rivers) asked the Saskatchewan government to have an independent inquiry into the adverse effects of the COVID-19 vaccines and related issues.
“Will the Premier call for an independent inquiry into the full extent of the adverse effects from the various SARS-COVID vaccines and all related issues, including lockdowns, discrimination, and provincial response to the COVID pandemic regarding policies related to social, economic, health, and educational wellness? Thank you,” asked Wilson in the Saskatchewan Legislature.
Moe’s government shut down the idea of an inquiry and Wilson started a petition of Saskatchewanians who support an inquiry.
“Here in our new world we’re living in history does repeat itself, and I don’t understand why we don’t learn from those lessons. So it’s hard lessons, but we need to learn from it,” Wilson told the Western Standard.
Wilson’s petition calls for an investigation into the “existing provincial emergency plan in place to respond to a pandemic, and whether it was followed.”
Social services vaccinating for COVID-19 without permission
Social workers with the Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services, Child, and Family programs (SSCF), had been vaccinating children for COVID-19 without their parents or caregivers permission.
Caregivers claim they received constant harassment, which included phone calls, emails, and knocks on their doors to vaccinate the children in their care for COVID-19.
After the Western Standard exclusive story, SSCF was more concerned about finding out who spoke with the Western Standard than stopping the forced vaccinations.
Multiple people who communicated with the Western Standard had the SSCF asking if they talked to the media.
The social workers were going in person and via email to ask.
Economy and cost of living crisis
The Saskatchewan government had a good year because of natural resources, which allowed them to reduce the provincial debt by $1 billion and give $500 “affordability” cheques to everyone over the age of 18.
“[The] industries that are generating wealth in Saskatchewan, it’s natural resource based industries,” Moe told the Western Standard.
“It’s our land that we grow crops on. I grew livestock on. It’s our resources like uranium, potash, copper, oil, [and] ultimately, that generates our wealth and has for a long period of time and I would put forward will for a long period of time into the future and we’re doing it more sustainably than anyone else in the world.”
(1) comment
I want to see at least one big Sask story: that Saskatchewan is autonomous, that the generation after generation of farmers own their lands outright - without property tax collected by the parasite beaks!! I want to see a Sask story about how you love thy neighbour as thyself - which means to respect your neighbour and his property as he will do the same.. to you.
I don't want to hear a sory about politicians, of any kind. Gvts are plague. They're the only true enemies of the good men and women. Without them.. all problems end. Especially, without the parasite beaks.
With kindness, from Edmonton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.