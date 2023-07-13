Diary cow
Image courtesy Wikipedia

Ottawa brought its climate change crusade to the Calgary Stampede Wednesday in a bid to reduce emissions from Canada’s beef pastures.

Agriculture Canada representatives announced $12 million in grants to the Canadian Cattle Association for 23 research and technology projects designed to lower the industry’s environmental footprint.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(3) comments

waltsproduce
waltsproduce

What about the foul stench of the Bullsh*t emanating out oh Ottawa?

Report Add Reply
Sparky8888
Sparky8888

Amazing??? What can we do for the verbal diarrhoea (which is nothing but lies) that come out of these useless Liberal/NDP mouths?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

If the federal government is now involved in Alberta beef, expect beef prices to rocket skyward. Nothing government touches will ever get cheaper. Next up chicken and pork flatulence federal programs.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.