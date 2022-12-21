Plastic straw on beach
Image courtesy of Brian Yurasits on Unsplash

It is now official: Canada banned the import and manufacturing of single-use plastics.

Plastic items covered in the ban include straws, grocery bags, knives, forks, spoons, cups, stir sticks, takeout containers, and any other single-use plastic products.

Justin Trudeau

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(12) comments

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Ironically, this will likely be the issue that finally brings this government down. Canadians be like: force me to mask, take an injection and dismantle all my freedom - but make me drink from a cardboard straw? No way.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Will the single use paper and wood products be recycled? Likely no more than plastics. So what is gained? The banned products make up less than 5% of plastic disposed in Canada. The concern was that many of these products ended up in the oceans and fouled beaches. But something like 90% of the plastic going into the ocean flows in through Asian rivers. It is well known that ocean currents can move anything that floats from Asia to the west coast of Canada. The NDP/Liberals think that Canada needs to set an example that other countries will follow, but nobody else cares what Canada does!

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Is there anything under Trudeau we don't have to stockpile? Cash? Guns? Ammo? Kids tylenol? Now plastic straws.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

WS - how is the word cr*p considered profanity?

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

So we won't be able to import all the junk from China that comes in single use plastic packaging right?

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Ziploc bags going? Saran wrap? Garbage bags? Shotgun shell casings?

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Meanwhile - https://www.westernstandard.news/news/toronto-police-charge-eight-teen-girls-with-second-degree-murder/article_c5ab3cfc-80a9-11ed-be25-8b6038a858d9.html

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

Am I ever sick and tired of the stupidity of socialism.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

No more masks then?

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

This is so stupid its hilarious, maybe we can ban his plastic brain.

Report Add Reply
Alberta1234
Alberta1234

Ban Coal, Kill Birds; Ban Fossil Fuels, Energy Starvation; Ban plastic, destroy the forests. This has got to be the stupidest quasi-religious movement in history. It's like a slow motion suicide cult forcibly bringing us all along for the ride.

Report Add Reply
mcumming
mcumming

So we will use paper bags and cut down our trees just to do what our stupid ignorant PM thinks is the way to save the environment so maybe it would be a better idea to mail some of the worst waste to Trudeau in Ottawa.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.