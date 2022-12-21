It is now official: Canada banned the import and manufacturing of single-use plastics.
Plastic items covered in the ban include straws, grocery bags, knives, forks, spoons, cups, stir sticks, takeout containers, and any other single-use plastic products.
No more red plastic cups to play flip cup or beer pong.
Stores have one year to sell off their remaining stock before it becomes illegal to sell single-use plastics on Dec. 19, 2023.
Canada will ban the export of single-use plastics by 2025.
In June 2023, the plastic rings used on six-packs of canned drinks will also have an importing and manufacturing ban. In June 2024, it will be illegal to sell products with plastic rings.
The government wants to give businesses time to transition to replacement products and get rid of their existing plastics inventory.
The plan is to “provide businesses in Canada with enough time to transition and to deplete their existing stocks,” said a government statement.
The Trudeau government expects banning single-use plastics will eliminate a million garbage bags worth of pollution and 1.3 million tonnes of “difficult-to-recycle” plastic waste.
According to Environment Canada, each year Canadians throw out more than three million tonnes of single-use plastics and less than 10% gets recycled. The remainder ends up in landfills, the environment, or waste-to-energy facilities.
In 2019, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to ban single-use plastics by 2021. However, the regulatory framework took an extra year to plan.
This is the Trudeau government’s first step to eliminating plastic. The goal is to achieve “zero plastic waste by 2030.”
The use of plastic straws and bags decreased as some stores and restaurants already switched to paper or reusable metal straws and eliminated plastic bags.
The restaurant industry is moving to sustainable alternatives, such as wooden cutlery, bamboo products, and thicker paper products.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Ironically, this will likely be the issue that finally brings this government down. Canadians be like: force me to mask, take an injection and dismantle all my freedom - but make me drink from a cardboard straw? No way.
Will the single use paper and wood products be recycled? Likely no more than plastics. So what is gained? The banned products make up less than 5% of plastic disposed in Canada. The concern was that many of these products ended up in the oceans and fouled beaches. But something like 90% of the plastic going into the ocean flows in through Asian rivers. It is well known that ocean currents can move anything that floats from Asia to the west coast of Canada. The NDP/Liberals think that Canada needs to set an example that other countries will follow, but nobody else cares what Canada does!
Is there anything under Trudeau we don't have to stockpile? Cash? Guns? Ammo? Kids tylenol? Now plastic straws.
WS - how is the word cr*p considered profanity?
So we won't be able to import all the junk from China that comes in single use plastic packaging right?
Ziploc bags going? Saran wrap? Garbage bags? Shotgun shell casings?
Meanwhile - https://www.westernstandard.news/news/toronto-police-charge-eight-teen-girls-with-second-degree-murder/article_c5ab3cfc-80a9-11ed-be25-8b6038a858d9.html
Am I ever sick and tired of the stupidity of socialism.
No more masks then?
This is so stupid its hilarious, maybe we can ban his plastic brain.
Ban Coal, Kill Birds; Ban Fossil Fuels, Energy Starvation; Ban plastic, destroy the forests. This has got to be the stupidest quasi-religious movement in history. It's like a slow motion suicide cult forcibly bringing us all along for the ride.
So we will use paper bags and cut down our trees just to do what our stupid ignorant PM thinks is the way to save the environment so maybe it would be a better idea to mail some of the worst waste to Trudeau in Ottawa.
