Alberta’s business leaders need to step up and start demanding better results from the province’s education system, said faith-based think tank Cardus President and CEO Michael Van Pelt.
“Business leaders need to be much more informed about the well-being of K–12 schooling in the province and advocate more strongly for educational choice, so that all school sectors produce the graduates with the basic skills and attributes of character that all businesses rely on — and that thriving economies require,” said Van Pelt in a Monday letter to Alberta’s business leaders.
The letter said almost half Alberta businesses are struggling to find workers who have required people skills, such as communication and leadership. It noted many businesses are having difficulty finding employees with basic numeracy and interpersonal skills and character attributes such as integrity and a strong work ethic.
Two-thirds of Alberta employers in 2016 said they were satisfied or very satisfied high school graduates are entering the workforce with the right skills and knowledge.
Van Pelt went on to say basic skills and personal qualities develop early in life, and schooling plays a role. Young people are being formed cognitively, socially, and ethically in ways which will apply to any future job during these years.
When young people are formed well in these key areas, he said they become capable adults who can contribute to the economy and society. He added they “become the type of people whom business leaders are eager to hire, promote, and even hand over their businesses to some day.”
The letter acknowledged one-tenth of young Albertans attend schools not part of the government system. The low percentage does not create the momentum needed for the benefits of school choice to be realized.
It will likely take 20% to 25% enrolment outside the government system before the province can see improvement across all schools. Multiple school options produce more innovation, creativity, and accountability within each system.
The letter called growth in school choice the best way to create the outcomes business leaders need in K-12 education.
Van Pelt concluded by saying choice “creates healthy competition among schools and sectors, leading to better outcomes overall — and at a lower cost.”
“Choice enables different schools to offer different program emphases, matched to particular student aptitudes, interests, and needs,” he said.
“Having different types of schools also means students can attend the school that is best suited for them to thrive.”
Former Alberta United Conservative Party candidate Caylan Ford (Calgary-Mountain View) said on May 31 the party’s re-election “means the government will continue to champion choice in education for another four years.”
“This is an enormous relief to the thousands of families enrolled in charter schools,” said Ford.
The UCP’s reelection means that the government will continue to champion choice in education for another four years. This is an enormous relief to the thousands of families enrolled in charter schools. https://t.co/sQ3u1p2QbN
Whether children know it or not, Ford said they “dodged a bullet here: the NDP had vowed to roll back curriculum improvements focused on phonics, mastery of math facts and algorithms, and a knowledge-rich approach to history.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.