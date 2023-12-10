Business

Think tank requests more ownership opportunities for indigenous Canadians

Roughnecks on a drilling rig
Roughnecks on a drilling rig Courtesy Wikipedia
Loading content, please wait...
Loans
Equity
Indigenous Resource Network
Ownership Is Reconciliation
Resource Development
Loan Guarantee
Macdonald-Laurier Institute
Indigenous Ownership
Heather Exner-Pirot
Economic Benefits

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news