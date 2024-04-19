Timmie’s faces lawsuit after ‘technical errors’ with Roll Up cups awards 200 people $55,000 boats

It’s a Canadian tradition.For more than 35 years, each spring caffeine craving Canucks have rolled up the rims of their Tim Horton’s coffee cups in the hopes of winning prizes.Not this year.Not only have the iconic rimmed double-doubles been replaced with QR codes on an app, now the iconic Canadian coffeemaker is facing lawsuits after ‘technical errors’ resulted in a double-double foulup that saw unsuspecting contestants claiming non-existent prizes.That’s because more than 200 people received emails that they had won a $55,000 boat and trailer from Bass Pro Shops. The problem is, there was only one boat to be won.Instead of swallowing the losses, Tim Hortons sent customers an email with instructions to "disregard" the email they received, saying "technical errors" may have allowed for some prizes they didn't win to end up in the missive.."We apologize for the frustration this has caused and for not living up to our high standards of providing an exceptional guest experience," read the letter, as per CBC.On Wednesday afternoon, a Facebook group formed expressing outrage about the mistake and threatening to file class action lawsuits. Potential complainants said it appears the contest is rigged."NOPE. Not taking this as an answer!! Two words: CLASS ACTION," read a post from Christiane Marie. "I want my boat!" read another post, from Beau Johnson.It’s not the first time. Last year the Timmies app informed users they’d won $10,000. In that case it apologized and offered customers a $50 gift card..Terms and conditions exclude the company “from any and all liability, loss or damage that they may incur in connection with their participation in the contest and, if applicable, with respect to the awarding, receipt, possession and/or use or misuse of a prize and notifications in respect of a prize.”.Legal experts said it’s highly unlikely a law suit would succeed.That’s because the contest’s terms and conditions state that every customer who agrees to play — by willingly making a purchase — agrees to release the company “from any and all liability, loss or damage that they may incur in connection with their participation in the contest and, if applicable, with respect to the awarding, receipt, possession and/or use or misuse of a prize and notifications in respect of a prize.”This clause, the terms state, extends to errors of any kind, including printing production, or online, internet, and digital materials.Those affected might want to give up coffee altogether and suck back a different type of beverage: their tears. At least a glass of milk before bed helps swallow sorrows.