TOOL TIME: Lowe’s home improvement latest to get hammered in anti-DEI push

He's done it again.Home improvement giant Lowe's is the latest US corporate giant to capitulate to ant-woke crusader Robby Starbuck by plastering over a suite of Diversity Equity and Inclusion policies after he threatened to expose it for being politically correct.Effective immediately, the company will no longer make donations to pride events and put an end to Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) focused on race and sexual orientation. It will also no longer participate in Human Rights Campaign (HRC) reporting on LGBTQ policies.Instead it said it would "narrow" community and philanthropic efforts to "strategically align with our business" including safe and affordable housing, disaster relief and skilled trades education especially for military veterans and homeless people."As a result, Lowe's will focused on on events that have the biggest impact in these three areas. We will not sponsor and participate in company events that are outside of this scope such as festivals and fairs."It also promised more changes to come..North Carolina-based Lowe's is one of the world's largest and oldest home improvement retailers. It was founded in 1921 and operates 2,181 retail outlets in North America employing nearly 300,000 people.It operates in Canada as Rona.As with his other targets, the self proclaimed 'Warrior-against-Woke' was elated..On Twitter ("X") Starbuck said he woke on Monday to an email from company executives after meeting with them last week to let them know he was planning to "expose their woke policies."He said the latest example — following Tractor Supply, John Deere, Harley-Davidson and Jack Daniel's — is proof that big corporations are sensitive to the wishes of their customers."We're now forcing multi-billion organizations to change their policies without even posting, just from fear they have of being the next company that we expose. We are winning and one-by-one WILL bring sanity back to corporate America."