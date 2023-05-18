Toronto’s ‘commie café,’ on the verge of going out of business at the end of May after losing its fight against capitalism, has been bailed out by organizations in the US.
The café’s real name is The Anarchist, selling coffee, tea, books, and merchandise promoting a hard left-leaning ideology. It is fervently anti-capitalist but, ironically, it could not obtain enough capital to stay in business during a slow winter season, according to a post on its website.
“Unfortunately, the lack of generational wealth/seed capital from ethically bankrupt sources left me unable to weather the quiet winter season, or to grow in the ways needed to be sustainable longer-term,” wrote the outlet’s owner, Gabriel Sims-Fewer, in the post.
Sims-Fewer opened the anti-capitalist, anti-colonial coffee shop after leaving Vancouver due to the area’s classism, according to a video tour of the café from June 2022 posted by Blog Toronto.
The café is committed to “revolution, ending capitalism, improving the world’s economic system” and “sparking conversations that will help implement these ideas,” according to the video.
Merchandise available at the shop includes artwork and clothing, with slogans such as 'Abolish all authority but yourself,' 'Satan respects pronouns' and 'Be gay do crime.' Artwork features pictures of socialist icons Karl Marx and Che Guevara.
However, in a new post this week, its owner Gabriel Sims-Fewer wrote that the operation would remain open after all.
“Thanks to a huge influx of support and a very generous donation of publicity and attention from the Christian Conservatives of Texas and Florida, The Anarchist will continue to operate after May 30th,” read the post.
“I'm not sure how long I will keep operating in the current location (a future in a new Toronto location is looking more and more possible), though hopefully for the rest of the summer.”
“I have a lot of offers of support to pursue before I'll know what the future of the shop is, and hope people will keep up the support in whatever way they can.”
Perhaps missing the meaning of the word irony, in the original post announcing the closure Sims-Fewer wrote, “The Anarchist has been a huge success in every way I hoped, and has given me so much inspiration and education that I plan to put to use in future projects. Keep an eye on the Instagram page to see what I end up doing next!”
And what’s a true anarchist that can’t resist the middle finger salute, to all it perceives is wrong in the world, with Sims-Fewer writing at the close of the original announcement, “F*** the rich. F*** the police. F*** the state. F*** the colonial death camp we call Canada” and at the end of the second post, “Still very much f**k the rich, the police, and Kkkanada.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.