NordStar put its Metroland weekly newspaper division into bankruptcy on Friday.

In another blow for government-funded legacy media, Toronto Star publisher Nordstar Capital LP put its Metroland weekly newspaper group into bankruptcy and fired 605 workers — 60% of its workforce — without severance.

In addition, it shuttered its flyer distribution network and will convert 70 publications into online versions. It will continue to publish print versions of six regional dailies including: the Hamilton Spectator; Peterborough Examiner; St. Catharines Standard; Niagara Falls Review; Welland Tribune; and the Waterloo Region Record.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Free Canada
Free Canada

As people wake up, they cancel msm subscriptions. I cancelled 2 subscriptions from post media since 2019. Once Ottawa ends the 2 bil msm funding under a CPC government many, many more msm outlets will be bankrupt.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

bird cage bottom material..makes even more sense if left at the cage bottom a few days..lol

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Woohoo!!

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Woohoo!!

