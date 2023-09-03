Tesla Cybertruck

Toxic men are more likely to despise EVs says study.

 Tesla

So much for the Tesla CyberTruck.

Despite its distinctly masculine appeal, a new study from the University of Texas at Austin says ‘real men’ are unlikely to buy it anyway.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(11) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Manly men? how was that measured? Did someone take blood tests for testosterone? Were the psychoanalyzed? Did an impartial jury find them "Overly Manly'?

What stupidity.

The ability for a EV to address your individual needs depends on many things. Lifestyle, where you live, ( what country even) how many children you have, what you do for a living... in some cases it probably works for some individuals.

Listen to Sept 2 edition of Money Talks. Interesting guy name of Gitt....

Report Add Reply
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Id buy an EV truck, but not when they look as g-y as that thing does. Start making them rectangular like 60’s 70’s 80’s and early 90’s with tall narrow rubber under the wheel wells and I might be in. Round them off and put stupid angles on them and no room to put anything and big fat tires and rims- I’m out, cause they look stupid.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

shaun.....you should have given your head a shake after the sentence about this guys "results" threatening dealing with "climate change" (not the exact wording but cant go back and look while I am composing this). You can design some sort of study to look at the links between the Mad Hatters antics and the head Leprochan and the pot of gold, if you try hard enough. Here's a flash. People that dont buy EV's usually have a valid reason, rooted in reality. If these things were the "sliced bread" invention of the 21st century, we would have all bought one by now. The simple fact is: They dont perform in the real world even remotely close to what we have now in ICE vehicles, with the required ancillary infrastructure. (The big problem is recharging and useful charge life, and their practical inability to do the "heavy lifting" that things like large diesel trucks and locomotives currently do, limiting their practical use. And I am not some Macho Neanderthal because I say that.) All of which is Aside from the fact that the whole "global warming/climate change" crisis is a hoax and fraud which thumb-sucking journalists seem unable to figure out--- Which is not anchored in some Macho stereotype. CO2 is obviously necessary for life on earth. If you ever GOT TO "net zero" life on earth would be in serious trouble.

Report Add Reply
dtander
dtander

Uh-huh... The one sure way to get an eye-roll at my house is to utter the words 'a study says'...

Report Add Reply
kim.jeglum
kim.jeglum

Or it may be that they don’t trust the technology to be dependable for the need. Or perhaps they recognize the hazards and risks that come with the batteries starting a fire and burning down their homes and leaving them without a vehicle. Or they recognize that they will need special training to work on their own truck. Or they are savvy enough to recognize the manipulation to change to a new technology that has major input costs and a short lifespan. Or they see that electricity price is up 175% and someone is going to have to pay for infrastructure that doesn’t exist yet. Lots of sound reasons for not purchasing an EV.

Report Add Reply
gporter
gporter

I spend a lot of time in the bush, the last thing I need is to be stranded because my EV battery is too low to get me out of the bush and to the next charger. It has nothing to do with masculinity. The higher the load the battery is subject to, the lower the range. Truck + camper + trailer = poor range. For anyone wanting to use one for work, again its a poor choice. Any work that needs to be done with the truck will empty the battery before long, and it would spend more time on the charger then working. Again a bad investment. Is it toxic masculinity to chose the proper tool for the job ? Until they improve battery tech, an EV truck is the wrong tool for the job.

Report Add Reply
gtkeough
gtkeough

A generator would be a must have to take along lol. The box looks like someone 5'5' may be comfortable in!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Or maybe real men understand every component of a internal combustion engine vehicle can be 100% recycled, and if the engine fails you don't need to take a huge loan to replace it?

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I replaced a leaf blower this spring and they were trying hard to sell me a lithium ion cordless, I asked them to find the closest lithium ion battery recycling facility in Canada, they couldn't find one, I bought the tried and true gas one, that has been on the market for 6 years, not 6 months.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

I would rather walk than buy an EV.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I'd accept a ride in one, I hate walking if I don't have too, but I wouldn't finance one. My truck is paid off, with regular maintenance I will get another 5-10 years. Even then it will be the wiring and emissions components that fail first.

Becoming a toxic male is now a badge of honour, lol.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.