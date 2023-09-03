So much for the Tesla CyberTruck.
Despite its distinctly masculine appeal, a new study from the University of Texas at Austin says ‘real men’ are unlikely to buy it anyway.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
That’s because EVs undermine deeply ingrained attitudes of masculinity and threaten mens’ machismo, according to UofT researcher Dr. Micheal Parent, who studies the link between identity and consumer behaviour.
About 40% of all men ranked EVs as 'the worst' option for buying a car — most of whom hold what he called ‘traditional masculine views’ including sexism, homophobia, aggression and ‘anti-femininity.’
At the core of Parent’s work is the concept of “masculine contingency,” which refers to how men reinforce their gender identity and ability to adhere to social and cultural norms. Failure to meet those, he argues, leads to feelings of inferiority and a desire to “redeem” oneself through more stereotypically masculine behaviour.
Like driving a gasoline powered pickup truck, for example.
“Consumer good purchase decisions are made, to a degree, with consideration toward how those purchases reflect personal identities,” he wrote.
“The study indicates that masculinity contingency, or the degree to which one’s self-worth is threatened by threats to masculinity, is linked to decreased consumer preference for electric vehicles.”
It comes as EV makers such as Tesla and Ford try to appeal to a broader male demographic that emphasizes power and acceleration, or in the case of Ford’s Lightning F-150, the ability to get work done. Like regular gas-powered pickups, such as the Dodge Ram, these are reinforced through advertising.
Predictably, he said the results threaten efforts to fight climate change.
Despite the findings, Parent acknowledges his study is limited and suggested there is no data to show a direct causal link between masculinity and attitudes towards EVs.
Car preferences were also based on hypotheticals and not real purchase decisions, adding to the ambiguity of results. Also, the study collected data online, which limited the scope of participants to those with internet access.
In addition, the research relied on the participant’s self-reported sense of masculinity, which could be subject to biases.
“It is likely that many men are susceptible to masculinity threats without being consciously aware of it,” he wrote. “As such, experimental research in the precarious masculinity paradigm on the topic of consumer research would be valuable.”
(11) comments
Manly men? how was that measured? Did someone take blood tests for testosterone? Were the psychoanalyzed? Did an impartial jury find them "Overly Manly'?
What stupidity.
The ability for a EV to address your individual needs depends on many things. Lifestyle, where you live, ( what country even) how many children you have, what you do for a living... in some cases it probably works for some individuals.
Listen to Sept 2 edition of Money Talks. Interesting guy name of Gitt....
Id buy an EV truck, but not when they look as g-y as that thing does. Start making them rectangular like 60’s 70’s 80’s and early 90’s with tall narrow rubber under the wheel wells and I might be in. Round them off and put stupid angles on them and no room to put anything and big fat tires and rims- I’m out, cause they look stupid.
shaun.....you should have given your head a shake after the sentence about this guys "results" threatening dealing with "climate change" (not the exact wording but cant go back and look while I am composing this). You can design some sort of study to look at the links between the Mad Hatters antics and the head Leprochan and the pot of gold, if you try hard enough. Here's a flash. People that dont buy EV's usually have a valid reason, rooted in reality. If these things were the "sliced bread" invention of the 21st century, we would have all bought one by now. The simple fact is: They dont perform in the real world even remotely close to what we have now in ICE vehicles, with the required ancillary infrastructure. (The big problem is recharging and useful charge life, and their practical inability to do the "heavy lifting" that things like large diesel trucks and locomotives currently do, limiting their practical use. And I am not some Macho Neanderthal because I say that.) All of which is Aside from the fact that the whole "global warming/climate change" crisis is a hoax and fraud which thumb-sucking journalists seem unable to figure out--- Which is not anchored in some Macho stereotype. CO2 is obviously necessary for life on earth. If you ever GOT TO "net zero" life on earth would be in serious trouble.
Uh-huh... The one sure way to get an eye-roll at my house is to utter the words 'a study says'...
Or it may be that they don’t trust the technology to be dependable for the need. Or perhaps they recognize the hazards and risks that come with the batteries starting a fire and burning down their homes and leaving them without a vehicle. Or they recognize that they will need special training to work on their own truck. Or they are savvy enough to recognize the manipulation to change to a new technology that has major input costs and a short lifespan. Or they see that electricity price is up 175% and someone is going to have to pay for infrastructure that doesn’t exist yet. Lots of sound reasons for not purchasing an EV.
I spend a lot of time in the bush, the last thing I need is to be stranded because my EV battery is too low to get me out of the bush and to the next charger. It has nothing to do with masculinity. The higher the load the battery is subject to, the lower the range. Truck + camper + trailer = poor range. For anyone wanting to use one for work, again its a poor choice. Any work that needs to be done with the truck will empty the battery before long, and it would spend more time on the charger then working. Again a bad investment. Is it toxic masculinity to chose the proper tool for the job ? Until they improve battery tech, an EV truck is the wrong tool for the job.
A generator would be a must have to take along lol. The box looks like someone 5'5' may be comfortable in!
Or maybe real men understand every component of a internal combustion engine vehicle can be 100% recycled, and if the engine fails you don't need to take a huge loan to replace it?
I replaced a leaf blower this spring and they were trying hard to sell me a lithium ion cordless, I asked them to find the closest lithium ion battery recycling facility in Canada, they couldn't find one, I bought the tried and true gas one, that has been on the market for 6 years, not 6 months.
I would rather walk than buy an EV.
I'd accept a ride in one, I hate walking if I don't have too, but I wouldn't finance one. My truck is paid off, with regular maintenance I will get another 5-10 years. Even then it will be the wiring and emissions components that fail first.
Becoming a toxic male is now a badge of honour, lol.
