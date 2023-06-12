Toyota Corolla

The car that kicked it off, the 1966 Toyota Corolla.

 Toyota

The company that kicked off the EV revolution and inspired a generation of Birkenstock wearing motorists with the Prius a quarter century ago is now being accused of stalling efforts to electrify its entire line of cars and trucks by 2030.

That’s because activist investors are plotting to oust Toyota’s chairman over his reluctance to commit to 100% EV production at its annual meeting in Aichi Prefecture this week.

Aichi Prefecture

Toyota’s headquarters is in Aichi, Japan
Toyota stock chart

Toyota stock chart.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(7) comments

RigPig
I don't know what the regulations are for share buybacks on the NYSE, NasDAQ and NIKKEI exchanges, but I suggest Toyoda-san start buying back shares, rapidly.

RigPig
'Activism' = delusion. It puts 'activist investor' in a better light.

john.lankers
Toyota is only the latest victim of the Blackrock, Vanguard WEF global cabal that is being forced to fall in line or else.

Left Coast
Never been a fan of anything Toyota . . . they spend more money on advertising than any other carmaker and have never been impressed with their stuff.

That being said . . . Toyoda is 100% Correct . . . the material to make Millions of EVs simply Does NOT Exist . . . the lame idea that Batteries can take over from Oil & Gas is a complete Fantasy. Likewise the Windmill & Solar Panel nonsense is just as ludicrous . . . they never recover the amount of CO2 required to build them.

Carmakers like Ford & GM are spending Billions to get on the EV Train to nowhere . . . Nothing is going to be funnier than 1000s of Mega Ton Behemoths roaming the Highways & Biways with their 1000 lb + Batteries that could be a hazard when these cars inevitably collide.

Jimmycanuk2011
Our government wants all e vehicles asap then they have near total control of our movements when and where. This is real scary stuff and I am NOT a conspiracy nut. It will take very little imagination to see how much control governments will have over populations when all or most vehicles are electric

northrungrader
If you sell shares of your own company to the public, expect the climate cult to attempt to bankrupt you.

Grinder
The Toyoda's built the highest reputation, highest resale value and highest selling by volume car company in the world and they're thinking the businessman behind it all doesn't know how to grow sales? Crazy talk. Where is all the electricity going to come from? In Canada , Muskrat falls started in 2013 isnt done and 7billion over budget , Keeyask went 2 billion overbudget, 7 years to build, La Romaine-11 years to build,7 billion and today only one new hydro project underway in BC, Site C. Quebec has said no more dams will be built. Keep your gas cars folks, this ain't over!

