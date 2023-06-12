The company that kicked off the EV revolution and inspired a generation of Birkenstock wearing motorists with the Prius a quarter century ago is now being accused of stalling efforts to electrify its entire line of cars and trucks by 2030.
That’s because activist investors are plotting to oust Toyota’s chairman over his reluctance to commit to 100% EV production at its annual meeting in Aichi Prefecture this week.
It is an unprecedented showdown between green-minded investors and Japan’s most valuable company — and indeed, one of the world’s largest automakers — who are opposing a motion to re-elect Akio Toyoda as its chairman over the company’s environmental and climate change policies.
The company is worth USD$201 billion.
Specifically, they are urging the company to go fully electric with its vehicle offerings by 2030 and detail lobbying efforts in Western nations against tougher fuel efficiency standards.
In May, a trio of European pension funds who collectively hold $400 million worth of the company’s stock submitted motions urging the automaker to improve climate change disclosure.
The shareholder group, which includes Danish pension fund AkademikerPension, Norway’s Storebrand Asset Management and Dutch pension investment company APG Asset Management, is also calling on Toyota to commit to a comprehensive annual review of its climate-related lobbying and whether it aligns with the Paris accord and its own goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.
“We’re concerned that Toyota is missing out on profits from soaring EV sales, jeopardizing its valuable brand and cementing its global laggard status,” Anders Schelde, AkademikerPension’s chief investment officer said in a release.
Other major pension funds in the US, including the California Public Employees' Retirement System and the Office of the New York City Comptroller, have followed suit by voting against Toyoda’s re-election. Even the Anglican Church pension plan has weighed in.
The move is also being supported by environmental groups including Greenpeace which accuses Toyota of “actively working to slow the uptake of electric vehicles.”
“When Toyota introduced the Prius hybrid in 1997, the company truly was a leader in reducing car pollution. But that was more than two decades ago. Toyota's transition to cleaner vehicles has stalled and the company is now one of the world's biggest roadblocks to electric vehicles,” it said.
Last summer an investigative report by Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald caused a stir when it found that the country’s automobile industry — led by Toyota — had engaged in a secret campaign to limit fuel efficiency standards to a level it said would leave Oz “with some of the weakest carbon emission rules in the world.”
This, despite the fact the company plans to introduce 30 fully electric vehicles this year.
For his part, Toyoda — the grandson of the company’s founder Kiichiro Toyoda, who has been described as the ‘Japan’s Thomas Edison’ — has questioned whether the world, much less the US and Japan, can provide the charging infrastructure needed to support an all-electric vehicle fleet.
Toyoda’s other sin is questioning where the electricity to charge a planet of electric vehicles is going to come from, along with the environmental impact of securing what it describes in its SEC filings as “conflict minerals” to produce them.
Not surprising, Toyota's board has recommended shareholders vote against the resolutions. In a statement it said the company is committed to carbon neutrality by 2050 but needs the “flexibility to make quick adjustments.”
It comes after environmental activists disrupted Volkswagen’s AGM in Berlin last month, parading topless and throwing cake at board members over its presence in Xinjiang, China.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(7) comments
I don't know what the regulations are for share buybacks on the NYSE, NasDAQ and NIKKEI exchanges, but I suggest Toyoda-san start buying back shares, rapidly.
'Activism' = delusion. It puts 'activist investor' in a better light.
Toyota is only the latest victim of the Blackrock, Vanguard WEF global cabal that is being forced to fall in line or else.
Never been a fan of anything Toyota . . . they spend more money on advertising than any other carmaker and have never been impressed with their stuff.
That being said . . . Toyoda is 100% Correct . . . the material to make Millions of EVs simply Does NOT Exist . . . the lame idea that Batteries can take over from Oil & Gas is a complete Fantasy. Likewise the Windmill & Solar Panel nonsense is just as ludicrous . . . they never recover the amount of CO2 required to build them.
Carmakers like Ford & GM are spending Billions to get on the EV Train to nowhere . . . Nothing is going to be funnier than 1000s of Mega Ton Behemoths roaming the Highways & Biways with their 1000 lb + Batteries that could be a hazard when these cars inevitably collide.
Our government wants all e vehicles asap then they have near total control of our movements when and where. This is real scary stuff and I am NOT a conspiracy nut. It will take very little imagination to see how much control governments will have over populations when all or most vehicles are electric
If you sell shares of your own company to the public, expect the climate cult to attempt to bankrupt you.
The Toyoda's built the highest reputation, highest resale value and highest selling by volume car company in the world and they're thinking the businessman behind it all doesn't know how to grow sales? Crazy talk. Where is all the electricity going to come from? In Canada , Muskrat falls started in 2013 isnt done and 7billion over budget , Keeyask went 2 billion overbudget, 7 years to build, La Romaine-11 years to build,7 billion and today only one new hydro project underway in BC, Site C. Quebec has said no more dams will be built. Keep your gas cars folks, this ain't over!
