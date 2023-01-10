Sunwing Airplane
A parliamentary committee voted 11-0 to summon the transport minister, and airline and rail executives, to explain the travel chaos that travellers experienced during the holiday, leaving many stranded.

On Monday, the House of Commons transport committee met and unanimously agreed on a witness list to discuss the holiday travel chaos.

