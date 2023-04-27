The Canadian Heritage department reported news corporations continue to struggle financially even after the federal government media bailout.
The department justified a $595 million bailout four years ago to address the industry's ongoing financial sustainability problems.
“We have seen a significant decline in journalism,” said Thomas Ripley, associate assistant deputy minister of Heritage.
Testifying at the Senate Transport and Communications committee, Ripley said news corporations remain “in a huge period of disruption and transition.”
Parliament in 2019 amended the Income Tax Act to pay federally-approved publishers a 25% payroll rebate worth $13,750 per employee and 15% subscription tax credits.
Subsidies are to expire on March 31, 2024.
The program did not work, Ripley testified.
“The labour tax credit that’s in place, notwithstanding those interventions, we continued to see a decline in news.”
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez justified subsidies as a lifeline for failing publishers.
“We have been working for a long time to set up a program to support professional journalism,” Rodriguez earlier told reporters.
“The industry is in crisis… The loss of even just one job is a tragedy.”
Department of Heritage’s data showed the bailout did not lead to any net job creation in newsrooms, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
In an Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons on Jan. 24, the cabinet said so many jobs had been cut that payroll rebates were running 43% under budget.
“I think we all know what the government is trying to do,” Konrad von Finckenstein, former CRTC chair, testified Tuesday at the Senate Communications committee.
“It is to keep certain newspapers and newsmakers alive that are suffering very much these days.”
Publishers who successfully lobbied for taxpayers’ aid called it a temporary measure.
“We will have to save ourselves,” said Bob Cox, then-publisher of the Winnipeg Free Press and chair of the lobby group News Media Canada.
“The program itself is envisioned to be for five years and I felt that was an appropriate period of time for the transition because, of course, there will be news outlets, newspapers, that fail the transition and you can’t give them forever,” Cox testified at 2019 hearings of the Commons Finance committee.
“There does need to be a deadline.”
“Deadlines can also focus you and get you moving to where maybe you aren’t moving now,” said Cox.
“I think it’s important. I see this as a transitional program and temporary help. I don’t like the idea of a long-term subsidy for newspapers that becomes permanent.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(13) comments
Its very hard to believe journalists when they are paid by the government to report on government
Media should not receive as much as a dime of taxpayers' money. Period.
Money used to keep the lights on another worry is how much funnelled by owner to private acct they see the writing on the wall
The world has changed. Legacy Media has not changed in the right direction. It's now the individualized type that they unknowingly have been encouraging. Schools have become far left indoctrination centers, media in general, propaganda. It seems only the government's socialist and political hyperbole had been defended.
Not the citizen's rights, or the constitution, or rule of law defended. We all see it. The freedom convoy exposed it for what it is. No honest person can look at that and say otherwise.
So show that. The old legacy media method of Truthful reporting isn't dead. It just moved. You can see the reporting, not always prefect but way better, in the new independent media.
If legacy Media doesn't return to its roots, violently and fast. They are done forever.
Governments change. But the citizenry pay the bills. They are the customer. They pay the bills. Legacy media has forgot that. So citizens are forgetting them. Seems logical. Go woke go broke.
The entitled left won't pay those bills. They want everything for free because they don't even know fiscal 101. Look at the PSAC demands. Entitlement epitomized.
Pablo Rodriguez is a clown.
I would say it has been a roaring success. The MSM are the bought and paid for lackeys of the corrupt Libranos.
[thumbup]
Justin Castro government “the lose of even one job in the MSM liberal propaganda machine is a tragedy”. Justin Castro governemnt “we are going to shut down energy production in Alberta, and those unemployed energy workers can get just transition into working night shifts at 7-11”. So just
One job lost in the MSM is a tragedy, but thousands left without good paying jobs in the energy industry is a good thing to these filthy wretches.
[thumbup]
You could pay me handsome and I still wouldn't read, watch or listen to that woke government propaganda garbage.
👍
"We have to save ourselves". How about we need to rebuild trust with our readers and viewers by having the highest standards of journalistic integrity. We need to be fair and honest in our reporting, and recognize that trust must be earned, and not taken for granted.
It's no failure. Trudeau obtained what he wanted from MSM.
