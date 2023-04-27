Newspaper stack

 

 Courtesy David Donnelly/CBC

The Canadian Heritage department reported news corporations continue to struggle financially even after the federal government media bailout.

Old style newsroom

The department justified a $595 million bailout four years ago to address the industry's ongoing financial sustainability problems.

Person reading a newspaper

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(13) comments

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

Its very hard to believe journalists when they are paid by the government to report on government

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Media should not receive as much as a dime of taxpayers' money. Period.

Report Add Reply
guest310
guest310

Money used to keep the lights on another worry is how much funnelled by owner to private acct they see the writing on the wall

Report Add Reply
tim2
tim2

The world has changed. Legacy Media has not changed in the right direction. It's now the individualized type that they unknowingly have been encouraging. Schools have become far left indoctrination centers, media in general, propaganda. It seems only the government's socialist and political hyperbole had been defended.

Not the citizen's rights, or the constitution, or rule of law defended. We all see it. The freedom convoy exposed it for what it is. No honest person can look at that and say otherwise.

So show that. The old legacy media method of Truthful reporting isn't dead. It just moved. You can see the reporting, not always prefect but way better, in the new independent media.

If legacy Media doesn't return to its roots, violently and fast. They are done forever.

Governments change. But the citizenry pay the bills. They are the customer. They pay the bills. Legacy media has forgot that. So citizens are forgetting them. Seems logical. Go woke go broke.

The entitled left won't pay those bills. They want everything for free because they don't even know fiscal 101. Look at the PSAC demands. Entitlement epitomized.

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

Pablo Rodriguez is a clown.

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

I would say it has been a roaring success. The MSM are the bought and paid for lackeys of the corrupt Libranos.

Report Add Reply
tim2
tim2

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Justin Castro government “the lose of even one job in the MSM liberal propaganda machine is a tragedy”. Justin Castro governemnt “we are going to shut down energy production in Alberta, and those unemployed energy workers can get just transition into working night shifts at 7-11”. So just

One job lost in the MSM is a tragedy, but thousands left without good paying jobs in the energy industry is a good thing to these filthy wretches.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

You could pay me handsome and I still wouldn't read, watch or listen to that woke government propaganda garbage.

Report Add Reply
Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

👍

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

"We have to save ourselves". How about we need to rebuild trust with our readers and viewers by having the highest standards of journalistic integrity. We need to be fair and honest in our reporting, and recognize that trust must be earned, and not taken for granted.

Report Add Reply
GreatWhite
GreatWhite

It's no failure. Trudeau obtained what he wanted from MSM.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.