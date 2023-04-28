Bank of Canada
Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

The US and Switzerland banking crises resulted in the Canadian government granting itself unprecedented authority to prevent financial panic in Canada.

Daniel Blaikie NDP

“Why is it that government feels those authorities should be granted?” New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie (Elmwood-Transcona, MB) on Thursday asked the Commons Finance committee.

Silicon Valley Bank

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

While the master plan driven by passage of repressive legislations continue to be passed under a propped up minority regime, C-47 is sewn with multi-faceted authoritarian control, all within a big ol' omnibus, and the masses continue to complacently plod along complaining about the cost of living.

The regime is preparing for the big switcheroo........the global digital currency flip. This, as with all the other implemented legislated controls - C11, C18, C46&47 and many others, will implement total authority. We are complacently sleeping through the whole process. Soon, It will be too late.

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

"You will own nothing, and you will be happy."

We will take your guns.

We will take your savings.

We will change your children into anything we like.

We will suppress women's rights, your sports, washroom, and awards are not yours any longer.

Signed the federal government & it's lackies

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.