Volkswagen ID4 charging
Canada has a unique opportunity with substantial subsidies for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, according to a briefing note from Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne's department.

Volkswagen EV plant

Artis rendition of Volkswagen EV plant in St. Thomas ON.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the note stated that the subsidies for one Volkswagen battery plant are equivalent to the entire production of Canada's auto sector last year.

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

